COD Mobile: How to unlock GKS Rose Cinder for free

COD Mobile Season 9 is live and players can explore all the new items that have been launched in this Halloween-themed season. From a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content to new events, lucky draws, game modes, and much more added to the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile

🔍 Intel here 👉



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Hovec Sawmill

🩸 Artery - Nosferatu

💀 Nikto - Scarecrow

💥 Swordfish

& more!



🆕 The new season has launched and is available to play in 9️⃣🦇 Season 9 Nightmare is a GO!🔍 Intel here 👉 bit.ly/CODM-S9Blog 🎫 New Battle Pass🗺 Hovec Sawmill🩸 Artery - Nosferatu💀 Nikto - Scarecrow💥 Swordfish& more!🆕 The new season has launched and is available to play in #CODMobile NOW! 9️⃣🦇 Season 9 Nightmare is a GO!🔍 Intel here 👉 bit.ly/CODM-S9Blog🎫 New Battle Pass🗺 Hovec Sawmill🩸 Artery - Nosferatu💀 Nikto - Scarecrow💥 Swordfish& more!🆕 The new season has launched and is available to play in #CODMobile NOW! https://t.co/FiYuJDtItr

There are new Featured events that all players can complete to earn multiple free cosmetics and weapon skins. These events are only available for a limited time and will be replaced by other events soon. COD Mobile players need to play the Drop Zone event to unlock the GKS Rose Cinder skin for free in Season 9.

How to play Drop Zone and unlock the GKS Rose Cinder in COD Mobile Season 9

COD Mobile introduced the new Drop Zone mode where players have to play Hardpoint matches without any scorestreaks. The scorestreaks will come from the sky at various points in the match, and players will get random streaks from them.

The team which holds the hill for the longest time wins the match. It is a team-based strategy mode, and players will need to communicate with their teammates in order to win.

The Drop Zone featured event in COD Mobile rewards players for playing the new Drop Zone game mode. Players have to complete multiple missions while playing this mode to unlock the GKS Rose Cinder as the final reward.

Base statistics of the GKS weapon skin from the Drop Zone event (Image via COD Mobile)

Below are all the missions players will have to complete to unlock the weapon skin:

Use Trophy System 5 times in Drop Zone matches

Play 3 Drop Zone matches

Play 5 Drop Zone matches

Deal 2500 damage in Drop Zone matches

Fire 2000 bullets in Drop Zone matches

Open 3 Care Packages in Drop Zone matches

Kill 25 enemies in Drop Zone matches

Kill 50 enemies in Drop Zone matches

Kill 10 enemies with scorestreaks in Drop Zone matches

Win 2 Drop Zone matches

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Complete these missions before this event is replaced with a new one in Season 9 to unlock the GKS Rose Cinder weapon skin.

Edited by R. Elahi