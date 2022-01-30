Best loadout for the Kilo-141 in COD Mobile Season 1

COD Mobile Season 1 has launched a new primary weapon and it is the Modern Warfare assault rifle, Kilo-141. After a long wait, the fan-favorite assault rifle from the yesteryear Call of Duty titles is finally in the mobile version. Players can unlock the Kilo-141 for free or purchase the mythic variant from the Rock and Requiem Draw.

Kilo-141 packs a good punch in COD Mobile and is surely crafting its way into the meta. The best part of this weapon is its damage profile. Furthermore, the movement with the weapon is also quite standard but can be increased or drastically decreased according to the build.

Players can complete a few easy challenges in the Seasonal Events to unlock the weapon quickly. It also needs to be upgraded to its highest level to unlock all the attachments. Players can grind to unlock the attachments if they do not have enough Weapon XP cards.

Kilo-141 in COD Mobile: An overview

As mentioned earlier, the Kilo-141 has an impressive damage profile and it is one of the highest damage dealing assault rifles in the game. Close to mid-range, Kilo-141 hits 43 units of damage in a headshot, and the base body damage is 29 in all parts. There is no damage drop-off, which means players will deal the same damage by shooting at the enemy's legs and chest.

The recoil pattern on the weapon will take some learning and it is good that a lethal weapon like the kilo-141 has a sharp recoil as a balancing measure. Otherwise, judging by its stats, the weapon would be plain broken in the game. The fire-rate of the Kilo-141 is another downside as it is on the lower side.

Best aggressive loadout for Kilo-141

The gunsmith build given below will have a mostly positive impact on the overall statistics of the weapon. It is an aggressive build and is best for re-spawns. However, Search and Destroy players might consider slapping on the Monolithic Suppressor by dropping the Rear Grip attachment.

No Stock aggressive gunsmith for Kilo-141 in Season 1 (Image via COD Mobile)

Barrel- OWC Marksman

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC- Tactical Laser

Ammunition- Large Extended Mag B

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

COD Mobile players can also consider the Disable perk on this weapon. If the recoil seems a bit too high, a foregrip can also be attached.

