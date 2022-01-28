COD Mobile Season 1: Mythic Kilo-141 launched in Rock and Requiem drop

COD Mobile has launched a new mythic weapon, and it is the new Kilo-141 Demonsong. The weapon blueprint was leaked quite some time ago, and the community was looking forward to another mythic assault rifle after the M13, which rattled the meta in the game.

Similar to the M13, the Kilo-141 packs a solid punch and is definitely a meta weapon in Season 1. The Kilo can kill with just four shots up to 45 meters. This makes it hard to counter, and many players will definitely want to get their hands on the mythic blueprint of a weapon that is at the top of the existing meta.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Let the demonsong light your souls aflame!

Obtain and upgrade its true and dark potential!



Kilo 141 - Demonsong

Dame - Shot Caller

& more!



Apart from the Kilo-141 mythic blueprint, players will also be able to pull nine other unique items from the lucky draw. The Dame operator has been given a fresh look and the players will also want a peek at the unique DL Q33 skin that comes with the same lucky draw in COD Mobile.

Legendary Molotov Cocktail added to COD Mobile with Rock and Requiem Mythic Drop

With The Rock and Requiem Lucky Draw, the mythic Kilo-141 assault rifle has been launched in the game, along with other unique items that players can pull in exchange for COD Points.

A legendary variant of the Molotov Cocktail has also been added to the game, and it has a custom burning effect once spilled on the ground. The Rally Car also has its first epic skin and Battle Royale players will be pleased to pull it early from the lucky draw.

Below are all the items that players can pull from the Rock and Requiem mythic drop in Season 1:

Charm- Eternal Stare

Calling Card- World Aflame

Rally Car- Doomed Chorus

Molotov Cocktail- Soul Flame

Emote- Morning Tea

DL Q33- Doomed Chorus

Parachute- Doomed Chorus

Katana- Silent Echo

Dame- Shot Caller

Kilo-141- Demonsong

The odds for the Kilo-141 mythic blueprint are extremely low and players might have to pull the entire draw if they wish to get their hands on it. The cost of the lucky draw is roughly $150 in the United States and might go up to $300 if players wish to upgrade it to its maximum potential.

Players must note that the cost is different in every region.

The Rock and Requiem draw is expected to stay in COD Mobile until the end of Season 1.

