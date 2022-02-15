COD Mobile confirms new map and Alex operator skin

COD Mobile Season 2 is right around the corner and players will be coming across more leaks and reveals in the upcoming days. However, the social media handles of the title posted a video yesterday that showcased a new operator skin in a new map.

After a ton of leaks and anticipation, it has been confirmed that Hardhat is coming to the game next season. This is a brand new map, derived from the PC and console titles of the Call of Duty franchise and it will be added to the multiplayer segment in the mobile title.

Along with the new map, a new operator skin has also been confirmed in the game. COD Mobile has also posted teasers of the return of a fan-favorite character in the game. It is unclear if the two characters are different, but it seems like a legendary character can be expected to be released in Season 2.

Hardhat can be secretly played in COD Mobile in Season 1

While Hardhat is officially releasing next season, curious players have figured out a way to get on the map for the current season as well. While this might be a glitch, Hardhat is available to all players in private multiplayer lobbies. They can only play the Cranked game mode on it but with the imminent Season 2 launch this glitch might be repaired and other game modes will also be made available.

Control, another not-so-popular game mode, is also available in private lobbies, and players can try it out as well.

As for the new operator skin, Alex is finally coming to the game and his voicelines can be heard in the above linked tweet. The skin is from Modern Warfare 2019 and players can expect this character to be a part of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

With only ten days remaining in Season 1: Heist, Season 2 is expected to drop on the last week of this month. The ranked series will continue and players will be able to unlock all the ranked rewards in the upcoming season as well.

