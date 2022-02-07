COD Mobile Season 2 release date and more 

COD Mobile Season 1 still has quite a few days left and a lot of content waiting to unfold. However, leaks on the second season of the year are already out and players will be looking forward to a new season filled with fresh content, a new Battle Pass and much more.

The release date for the upcoming season has been revealed and players can expect Season 2 to be launched this very month on February 21. Season 2 will bring new weapons, new maps and multiple free-to-play items. More iconic lucky draws and legendary characters can also be expected in the upcoming season. Based on the leaks, Captain Price is getting a legendary blueprint for Season 2 of 2022.

S1 Or S2 Upcoming Legendary Character Found InGame Files Not Fully Completed ( Captain Price Is Placeholder For Now)

Players will also be able to explore the new Jak-12 shotgun that is considered a broken weapon in Modern Warfare 2019 for its capability to kill in one shot even against full health opponents.

COD Mobile Season 2 release date and upcoming legendary weapon blueprints

The Battle Pass counter for Season 1 shows that 18 days are left for the current season to conclude. Based on that, Season 2 of COD Mobile will be released on February 21 unless there are any delays in development.

Multiple legendary blueprints for Season 2 have been leaked and players will be able to unlock these blueprints from upcoming lucky draws next season. These blueprints are already in the game files but their first look is not currently available.

As the HbRa3 is getting a legendary blueprint, players can expect the weapon to get some buffs in the next weapon balance update. PP19 Bizon will be getting another legendary blueprint and therefore will be a viable weapon for Season 2.

The Type-25 assault rifle might continue to be dominant in next season's meta and players might also be receiving some free blueprints for the same. Kilo-141 is also expected to be getting a legendary or epic blueprint in COD Mobile next season.

