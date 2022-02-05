COD Mobile releases new Arctic 50 Legendary with Year of the Tiger draw

COD Mobile has released a new Legendary skin for the Arctic 50 sniper rifle, and it can be unlocked from the Year of the Tiger lucky draw. Along with the Arctic 50, players will also be able to unlock the new Urban Tracker costume. It is one of the most sought-after characters in-game and might be why most users will opt for this draw.

The Year of the Tiger lucky draw celebrates the Lunar New Year and brings forth an exclusive Arctic 50 skin designed for the occasion. Furthermore, gamers will also appreciate the other items included in the draw, including the Karambit and M13 skins.

All items included in Year of the Tiger lucky draw in COD Mobile Season 1

Below are all the items players can purchase from the Year of the Tiger lucky draw in Season 1:

Karambit- Opulent Courage

M13- Opulent Courage

Helicopter- Opulent Courage

Backpack- Opulent Courage

Cyro Bomb- Opulent Courage

Emote- Tiger Style

Calling Card- Azure Tiger

Sticker- Pouncing Prey

Urban Tracker- Pale Prowler

Arctic 50- Zodiac Beast

The lucky draw can be opened in exchange for COD Points, and users will have to purchase COD Points from the Store. The cost of opening the entire draw is different in every region and depends upon the cost of the COD Points.

Furthermore, there is a fair bit of luck involved, and gamers who pull the Legendary early will need to spend a lot less than most others. However, the odds of pulling the Legendary early are not that great. Most individuals usually end up pulling the entire draw if they want to purchase the Legendary blueprint in COD Mobile.

Arctic 50 is not the greatest sniper in the game and will not make it to the meta-list. It has a slow ADS, and players need to play passively with this sniper.

The Stopping Power reload adds an extra bit of damage to the sniper, and without it, users might be getting a ton of hit markers, similar to the Locus. However, with the SVD and Rytec fuelling the competition, the Arctic 50 is still a good weapon to rock in casual matches on COD Mobile.

