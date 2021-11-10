COD Mobile: Best loadout for M13 assault rifle

COD Mobile Season 9 has a more or less balanced meta that is mostly dominated by SMGs. However, it is the one primary and secondary combination that is ruling the ranked matches this season. MX9 and Shorty is the best combo to rock in Season 9.

The M13 fits perfectly into the meta as a semi-aggressive assault rifle that players can accurately shoot at all ranges. It was first released in Season 8 and had to be unlocked from Seasonal Challenges.

COD Mobile also released a mythic variant where players had the opportunity to purchase it from a lucky draw.

M13 assault rifle in COD Mobile Season 9: An overview

M13 does a base damage of 24 per shot and can shoot extremely fast, with a damage multiplier on headshots. The M13 can also be built in various ways, passive or aggressive, depending on the player.

Huge magazine sizes allow one to spray for long durations and all also cause damage between walls.

M13 is definitely the top five in the current meta in COD Mobile. The pros have been enjoying the weapon in tournaments and the upcoming World Championship finals will also see the M13 dominate on certain long range maps.

Nonetheless, the weapon will lose fights at close range with the MX9 and in certain scenarios, the AS-VAL is a lot more dependable assault rifle. Nevertheless, players who enjoy the M13 will like to use the red-dot variant or the fast mobility build to counter the SMG meta that is mostly dominant in Season 9 ranked.

High accuracy M13 loadout for COD Mobile Season 9

This M13 loadout barely has any negatives and also sports the largest magazine that one can use to spray and pray at will in re-spawns. Extra bullets never hurt anybody and with the fast paced SMG meta, players will need those extra bullets to kill the opponents who strafe fast with MX9s and Fennecs.

High accuracy control build of the M13 on the mythic Morningstar (Image via COD Mobile)

Barrel- RTC Heavy Long Barrel

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Large Extended Magazine B

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

Season 9 of COD Mobile ends on 18 November 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul