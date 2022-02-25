COD Mobile Season 2: How to unlock JAK-12 for free

With COD Mobile Season 2 live, players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game with the new update. The brand new Battle Pass comes with 50 tiers of exclusive content, including five epic weapon blueprints and four operator skins. Other than these cosmetics, players will also be able to unlock the game's newest weapon, the JAK-12.

The JAK-12 is an automatic shotgun from the Modern Warfare series, similar to the Echo or Striker, which are already available in the game. There is an epic weapon blueprint available for JAK-12 in Season 2 Battle Pass, but it is a paid blueprint and players with the premium Battle Pass will be able to unlock it at Tier 50.

Nonetheless, free-to-play players will also be able to unlock JAK-12 for free in Season 2. Read on to find out how to quickly unlock the new weapon from the Battle Pass in Season 2.

Quickly unlock the JAK-12 in COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass

The base version of the JAK-12 is housed in tier 21 of the free Battle Pass. Players can unlock it by simply reaching the tier and claiming it from the Battle Pass menu. However, it can be quite difficult to reach tier 21 on the very first day. Players who would like to pay for Battle Pass tiers can unlock individual tiers with COD Points. Free-to-play players, however, will have to grind out the free Battle Pass.

The best way to earn extra XP on the first day of the season is to complete challenges. Players will find that there are Seasonal challenges available to complete and players will be rewarded with extra XP in each game they complete a task from the mission.

Along with the extra XP, players will also unlock free rewards from the free Battle Pass and more from the challenges. After unlocking the new weapon, COD Mobile players will have to upgrade the weapon to unlock its attachments. Weapon XP cards can also be used to unlock attachments and create an appropriate build in the gunsmith.

