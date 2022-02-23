COD Mobile Season 2: Best loadout for HBRa3

The COD Mobile Season 2 update is live on the global version and the season launches in less than 24 hours. New balance changes have been implemented, and players have started to adjust to the new meta.

After a few months of Type-25 dominance, the assault rifle was heavily nerfed. However, it would not be wise to rule out the Type-25 immediately. It's still a beast in mid and close range. However, the Kilo-141 and HBRa3 are better alternatives for assault rifles in longer ranges.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Season 2: Task Force 141 is en route!

🤝 Time to get the team back together again... A fight you don't want to miss.



The HBRa3 had a very controversial release on COD Mobile. It was a pay-to-win weapon when it was first launched in the game back in 2020, where players could only use the HBRa3 if they purchased it from the crates.

However, it was soon made available to all players for free and in the Season 2 2022 update, the HBRa3 was provided with a significant buff and a new signature attachment, Thunderbolt Sling Underbarrel.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best aggressive loadout for the HBRa3 in COD Mobile Season 2

The HBRa3 is a standard assault rifle, but the recent buff makes it viable amongst other meta weapons like the Kilo-141 and CBR4. Below are all the buffs that HBRa3 received in the current weapon balance update:

Increased damage multiplier of hitting the head

Increased damage multiplier of hitting the chest and abdomen

Increased damage range

Increased reload speed

New attachment: Thunderbolt Sling (Reduce sprint-to-fire lag, improved the control handling of horizontal and vertical recoil)

While the new attachment is expected to make the weapon a star, it might not be that important for a solid build. The Sprint-To-Fire delay reduction is significant, but the rest of the perks are not useful enough to make the HBRa3 exceed expectations with the Thunderbolt Sling attachment.

Below are the best attachments for an aggressive loadout players can use in COD Mobile Season 2. The optic attachment can be replaced for something else if players are comfortable with the base iron sight.

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel- OWC Marksman

Optic- Classic Red Dot

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Season 2 launches on February 24 and players will have a ton of new content to experience in the upcoming season.

