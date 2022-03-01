COD Mobile Season 2: Best JAK-12 loadout for this season

COD Mobile Season 2 is live and players can explore all the new content in the game, including the brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content for players to unlock. Furthermore, there is a new weapon, the JAK-12 shotgun from the Modern Warfare series.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Step aside... a new shotgun is here!



The new close range monster, JAK-12 will be coming to



JAK-12 can be unlocked for free from the free Battle Pass and players can do so by simply reaching tier 21. JAK-12 is an automatic shotgun similar to Striker and Echo, which are already available in the game's arsenal.

In Modern Warfare 2019, JAK-12 came with incendiary rounds and turned out to be extremely toxic at close ranges. It also tormented Warzone players for a good while before other overpowered weapons replaced it.

The mobile version of the weapon also has explosive rounds but does not cause the same havoc.

However, the JAK-12 shotgun is a power to be reckoned with, and multiple COD Mobile content creators have already proven that it can be deadly if used in the right manner.

Best JAK-12 loadout for all ranges in COD Mobile Season 2

The best part about every automatic shotgun is its spammable ability, which makes it difficult for the enemies to get out of their grasp even with good movement. Players who find it difficult to land shots with pump shotguns might find it easier with the likes of JAK-12.

At close range, the JAK-12 is a one-shot kill with a single headshot and a two-shot kill on the body. There is a damage drop off in medium and longer ranges but it is not significant enough to change the time-to-kill.

With the right build, this weapon will kill with just two shots in 40 meters or more.

Below is a balanced range build for JAK-12 in COD Mobile Season 2:

Muzzle- Maruader Suppresor

Barrel- OWC Marksman

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- Slug Reload

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

Players can always use a normal magazine if they wish to, but the Slug Reload provides an extra range, which is extremely helpful in securing those kills that seem too far fetched for shotguns.

