COD Mobile will soon introduce Cold War maps and Ground War mode

New leaks suggest that COD Mobile players will soon be able to explore maps of vehicles in multiplayer. A new test server is expected to drop quickly and reveal more of what is coming to the game shortly.

Multiple leakers have already provided images of unfinished maps and modes coming into the game in the next few seasons.

After PPSh from Black Ops Cold War, it is time for a few maps from the title to be introduced on the mobile platform. Furthermore, a much-awaited mode from the previous Call of Duty titles is also expected to be launched in the game next season.

The current user interface of the game is also expected to go through drastic changes to make it easier for the players. Some graphic changes are also coming to COD Mobile, and all this content can be explored first in the upcoming test server.

Satellite is coming to COD Mobile and will probably host Ground War mode in the upcoming season

After a long wait, Ground War is set to be released in the game in the upcoming seasons. When the Aniyah Incursion map was launched, players expected the Ground War mode to be added. However, that did not happen. Players have been waiting since 2021 for this fun mode to be launched.

COD Mobile Intel @codmINTEL Satellite Map is set to release next Season after it was initially leaked one year ago.



The map will also be available in the new Ground War mode. Satellite Map is set to release next Season after it was initially leaked one year ago.The map will also be available in the new Ground War mode. https://t.co/4S57cUVesJ

Ground War is a 12v12 mode where players engage in gunfights using vehicles and tanks. Black Ops Cold War was quite popular because of this mode as it attached the vehicular transit options on a large map for multiplayers.

The 12v12 Ground War will most probably be played on a new map, which will be 'Satellite' from Black Ops Cold War. ATVs, assault vehicles, tanks and much more can be expected in this mode.

Plastic Leaks Foods | COD: Mobile News @codM_N3ws The new map "Satellite", along with the "Ground War 12v12" mode, will appear in the next beta testing.



Soldiers can use vehicles such as motorcycles, assault vehicles, as well as tanks and will be able to carry out air strikes. The new map "Satellite", along with the "Ground War 12v12" mode, will appear in the next beta testing. Soldiers can use vehicles such as motorcycles, assault vehicles, as well as tanks and will be able to carry out air strikes. https://t.co/KZYflZXg9e

More intel on the mode and the final look of the map can be expected once the test server drops. Players can keep an eye out on the social media pages of COD Mobile for a download link for the limited public test server.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar