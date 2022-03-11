COD Mobile to introduce new Ranked tournaments with free COD Point rewards

COD Mobile Season 3 test server is live at the moment and there are multiple new things to look forward to in the upcoming season. There are new maps, new weapons, new UI, and most importantly, a new in-game tournament similar to league play on Call of Duty titles on PCs and consoles. These tournaments will have different modes, attractive rewards, and leaderboards that will determine the winners.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty

From this you could obtain a variety of rewards. Including the Plasma Lightning camo (not officially confirmed)

Image credits: Pioneer Tournaments. Expected to arrive in S3.From this you could obtain a variety of rewards. Including the Plasma Lightning camo (not officially confirmed)Image credits: @Mrlin97656979 Pioneer Tournaments. Expected to arrive in S3.From this you could obtain a variety of rewards. Including the Plasma Lightning camo (not officially confirmed)Image credits: @Mrlin97656979 https://t.co/Ik4Zcbuxqp

New intel from the test server for Season 3 has revealed a lot about the new Pioneer Tournaments that are coming to the game. There is also a new camo in the test files and this camo seems to be a competitive reward for playing tournaments in Season 3 and beyond.

The rewards for playing these tournaments are massive and based on the intel from the test files, they will also include free CP.

More on Pioneer Tournaments coming to COD Mobile in Season 3

The new tournaments in COD Mobile Season 3 will be hosted in-game and will be available under a new tab below 'Ranked Matches.' Players with a competitive drive who have what it takes to play against the best can hop into these Pioneer matches to test their skills.

Among the rewards, it seems like there will be multiple premium crates given for free, along with epic weapon blueprints and free COD Points.

The breakdown of the rewards and how the tournament will work is yet to be revealed. However, the different modes on which these tournaments will be played are available and it seems like there will not be a normal five stack multiplayer match.

Below are all the modes that will be available in the Pioneer Tournaments in Season 3:

Free For All

2v2 Team Deathmatch

Gunfight

Gunfight Duos

Kill Confirmed Duos

Among the rewards will be the new completionist camo and Plasma Lightning camo. Players can view this new camo on the test server by visiting the camo list for any weapon in the inventory. Requirements to unlock this camo can be expected when more intel on the tournaments is officially revealed.

Edited by Mayank Shete