COD Mobile test server reveals new Gammon grenade and training ground

The COD Mobile test server for season 3 is live, and players can explore all the new items that have been added. These include new weapons, maps, lethal items, operator skills, camos, and much more.

Players will be able to experience all these new items and also test their effectiveness on the field. Finally, there are options for players to report their experience from the test server with everything new. They can also convey their feelings to the devs about the addition of new items into the game next season.

New lethal equipment was spotted on the test server, along with a new operator skill. Both are unique and will be exciting additions to Season 3. Furthermore, the existing training ground has been given a massive makeover.

Gammon bomb and new Operator skill in COD Mobile Season 3

The Gammon bomb from Call of Duty Vanguard has been spotted on the test server of the mobile title. Players will be able to experience what the lethal equipment is capable of in multiplayer matches and hopefully even in the battle royale mode.

The difference between a Gammon bomb and a regular grenade is that there is no delay between the impact and explosion of the Gammon grenade.

Immediately upon impact with the ground, the grenade will explode, eliminating any players in its close vicinity. Therefore, players will have to be extremely precise with their throws to be effective with this grenade.

Continuously emits radiation, burning enemies and reducing their maximum health for a period of time. After a period of continuous use, the player will also deal damage to themselves.

There is also a new operator skill in the test server called Reactor Core. It will supposedly emit radiation and induce continuous burns on the enemy.

New training ground bots in Season 3

The training ground will now have bots for players to practice their aim. They will also customize these bots according to their requirements and playstyle. This will help snipers practice their aim and other players test out their movement and shooting skills before jumping into ranked matches.

There are multiple parameters to set the bots in the training ground. This will be a different experience from playing with bots in the 'Players vs AI' mode, which is already available in the game.

More intel about the upcoming season can be expected in the next few days as the COD Mobile test server pushes out daily updates.

