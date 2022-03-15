COD Mobile World Championship 2022: Road map, format, schedule, and more

Activision has finally announced the COD Mobile World Championship 2022. The in-game qualifiers of the tournament will start on the 31st of March.

The first stage will be solo-play and will be played over four weekends. This will be followed by Stage 2, scheduled from the 5th to 12th of May.

June and July will see regional qualifiers, while regional playoffs will happen in August. The fifth and final stage of the World Championship 2022 finals will be an offline affair and is scheduled for December.

India's regional qualifiers are scheduled to be held on 17-19th of June, while the playoffs will be played on 13-14th August.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022 road map

Stage 1: Solo Play: March-April

Stage 2: Team Play: May

Stage 3: Regional Qualifiers: June-July

Stage 4: Regional Playoffs: August

Stage 5: Grand Finals: December

The 2021 World Champs was played online and was split into two regions: West and East. The Philippines team Blacklist International won the Eastern World Championship 2021. Tribe Gaming from the USA was crowned as the champion for the Western World Championship 2021.

Four Indian teams qualified for the WC Finals, but they did not perform well and were out in the group stages.

Prizepool of the event

The prize pool is the biggest ever for any COD Mobile event. The Grand Finals of the event features $1.7 million. The first World Championship, held in 2020, had a $1 million prize pool, while the 2021 event had a $2 million prize pool divided evenly between east and west regions.

The 2020 World Championship grand finals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the prize pool was distributed evenly among regional champions.

For the Indian region, all eyes will once again be on GodLike Esports, the best team in the country. Their roster has won two back-to-back regional finals and would love to continue the tradition. On the other hand, teams like Vitality and true Rippers would also look to challenge them again.

