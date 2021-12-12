Blacklist International crowned champions of COD Mobile World Championships 2021 East 

The East Finals of the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 concluded with Filipino team Blacklist International emerging as champions. Over the course of two days, the best teams from South Asia, Southeast Asia, Japan, and China competed to determine the Eastern champion.

COD Mobile World Championship 2021 East Finals Overview

Day 1 (Group Stages)

All 12 teams were seeded into two groups of six teams each, where they battled in a round-robin format. Almighty won all their matches in Group A while Qing Jiu Club did the same in Group B.

The Indian teams fared poorly in the Finals, as all four teams failed to advance to the next stage.

However, GodLike Esports was the best Indian team in the tournament as they managed to win two out of five matches and also put up a fight in the others. Team Vitality only won one match, while both True Rippers and Revenant Esports failed to win a single game.

The top two teams from both groups advanced to the playoffs, while the bottom four teams were eliminated from the tournament.

COD Mobile World Championship East Stage 5 day 2 (Playoffs)

Semi-final

Almighty vs Vrilliant OwlX: 3-2

Qing Jiu Club vs Blacklist International: 1-3

Loser Bracket

Vrilliant OwlX vs Qing Jiu Club: 3-0

Upper Bracket Winners Final

Almighty vs Blacklist International: 2-3

Lower Bracket Final

It was a hard-fought battle between Almighty and Vrilliant OwlX in the Loser's Finals. Vrilliant Owl won two of the first three matches, but Almighty rallied to win the following two and go to the finals.

COD Mobile World Championship Grand Final

The Grand Final between Blacklist International and Almighty was a close match. Blacklist won the first match while Almighty came back hard in the second. Blacklist won their third match as well. To remain in the event, Almighty needed to win the next two matches, but Blacklist won the fifth match to end their dream and win the championship.

Prizepool distribution

The overall prize pool for the CODM 2021 East Finals was $1 million, with Blacklist International taking home $300,000 as the champion. The first and second runners-up, Almighty and Vrilliant OwlX , received $180,000 and $125,000, respectively.

