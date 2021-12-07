COD Mobile World Championship 2021 East Finals: Teams, schedule, format, and where to watch 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of players and staff, Activision canceled the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals (Stage 5). Nevertheless, they have announced two new Championship Finals: the Eastern and Western Finals.

The Eastern Finals will take place on the 11th and 12th of December, featuring the best teams in Japan, South Asia, South East Asia, and China.

The Finals boast a massive prize pool of $1 million. The winners of the tournament will be awarded a total of $300,000, while the first and the second runner-ups will receive a total of $180,000 and $125,000.

COD Mobile World Championship: All you need to know

Format

The twelve teams will be split into two groups and play other teams from their group in a round-robin format. The top two teams in both groups will advance to the next stage, while the other four will be eliminated.

Teams will compete in a double-elimination format over five matches to determine the COD Mobile Eastern World champion.

Qualified teams

Group A

1. Scarz (Japan)

2. Team Vitality (India)

3. True Rippers Esports (India)

4. Almighty (Singapore)

5. Blacklist International Update (Philippines)

6. FunPlus Pheonix (China)

Group B

1. Vrilliant OwlX (Japan)

2. GodLike (India)

3. Revenant Esports (India)

4. Qing Jiu Club (China)

5. Douyu Gaming (China)

6. DG Esports (Indonesia)

The Western Finals of the tournament concluded on the 5th of December. The top spots in the Western leg were taken by teams from the NA region. Tribe Gaming won the tournament, while ARP Gaming was the runner-up. STMN Esports from the European region finished third in the event.

Where to watch and viewers rewards

For correctly predicting the winner, fans can earn in-game rewards. Fans will win 10 Epic Weapon XP Cards for submitting the forecast, as well as 30 epic weapons and one mythic XP card if they correctly guess.

At 6.30 PM IST, the COD Mobile Esports East finals will go live on the official Call of Duty: Mobile Esports website.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar