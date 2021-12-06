Tribe Gaming wins COD Mobile World Championship 2021 West Finals 

The West Finals of the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 is over. Tribe Gaming from North America emerged as the champion as it won all eight matches in the tournament.

The top 12 teams of the Western region, i.e. North and Latin America, and Europe formed two groups and battled it out over two days to crown the one ultimate champion.

COD Mobile World Championship West Finals Day 1

From Group A, North American champions ARP Gaming and European squad STMN Esports qualified for the next stage, Double Bracket elimination. ARP lost the first match against Brazillian challenger Skade, but came back stronger to win the four remaining matches. On the other hand, STMN only saw defeat against ARP Gaming.

Group B was dominated by Tribe Gaming NA as it won all five matches. The second place was a tie between Asylium from EU and NYSL Mayhem from NA, but the former qualified as it had a bigger victory margin.

COD Mobile World Championship West Finals Day 2

The first semifinal matches that took place between ARP Gaming and Asylium were won by the former with a 3–0 scoreline, while in the second set of semis, Tribe Gaming defeated STMN Esports by a 3–1 scoreline.

Both the teams that lost in the semifinals had a round against each other, in which STMN came out on top with a 3–1 score.

The upper bracket finals between the undefeated ARP Gaming and Tribe Gaming was won by the latter with a 3–1 scoreline. Tribe advanced to the final match, while Arp was relegated to loser's round.

The loser's bracket finals between ARP Gaming and STMN was a well-fought contest. ARP won the first two games only to lose the next two. It went to the fifth and final match for the decider, in which ARP edged out marginally.

The Grand Finals was a one-sided contest, with Tribe Gaming coming out on top by defeating ARP Gaming with a 3–1 scoreline.

Prize pool distribution

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile World Championship West Finals (Image via COD Mobile Esports)

The total prize pool of the West Finals was $1 million with the winner, Tribe Gaming, taking home $300,000. The first and second runners-up, ARP Gaming and STMN Esports, respectively, were awarded $180,000 and $125,000.

