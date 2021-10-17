GodLike Esports officially signs Team IND's COD Mobile roster

GodLike Esports stunned everyone a few days ago with the unexpected releasing of their COD Mobile roster. The lineup was among the best in the country, but it failed to qualify for the World Championship.

They have now come up with another surprising announcement. GodLike Esports announced on Instagram that they have signed a superstar lineup of ex-Insidious Esports (Team IND) players. The squad has been the greatest not only in India but also in South Asia and the MENA region.

GodLike Esports COD Mobile Roster

1 Learn: Jash Shah

2. VegaZ: Anirudh Vhavle

3. Neutrino: Zeel Patel

4. Broszxs: Sameer Sinha

5. TrunKs: Rishi Dubey

6. BurnZ: Chiranthan Shetty

The roster has won the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship regional finals twice; first in 2020 as part of Team Mayhem, and again in 2021 as part of Team IND. The team have qualified for the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Stage 5 slated to be held later this year. In addition to two regional qualifiers, the squad has won the Qualcomm Snapdragon Esports Challenge and a few more minor events.

Kronten, alias Chetan Chandgude, and Omkar Chandgude are the owners of GodLike Esports. Kronten is a popular gaming YouTuber and has almost 21 lakh YouTube subscribers and 478K Instagram followers.

GodLike Esports has been on a hiring binge in recent months. They first signed a star-studded roster of ex-TSM players in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), followed by the signing of Blind's Free Fire squad. They also signed content creators such as NovaKing, Gaming Guru, and others. Apart from that, they have also partnered with popular marketing agency Cornerstone.

With the addition of this COD Mobile roster, there are obvious intentions to become the greatest esports organization in not only the country but the world.

It will be an exciting trip not only for the new COD Mobile squad but for Godlike Esports as a whole, since they now have three top lineups in three separate games. Fans are waiting for the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals (Stage 5) where top teams from all around the globe will battle for the title and a major chunk of a huge prize pool.

