GodLike Esports releases its COD Mobile roster

In a latest development, GodLike Esports has released its COD Mobile roster, barely a year after signing them. The announcement was made on the team's official Instagram page, where they posted:

"We bid farewell to our COD Mobile roster. It was a fun ride brimming with ups and downs. We wish the boys the best of luck in their future endeavors".

GodLike Esports COD Mobile roster: All you need to know

The five-member COD roster released by GodLike includes:

1) Adarsh "Vortex" Choubey

2) Lovleen "Dante" Kumar

3) Yuvraj "Randomm" Anand

4) Sai Akshay "Lezra" Thirumal

5) Sameer "Prizzmm" Khan

GodLike signed the roster last year in October, and since then, they have been one of the best teams in the COD Mobile scene. Apart from winning COD Mobile India Cup Open, they were also winners of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Esports Challenge.

However, the team failed to qualify for the COD Mobile World Championship 2021. They secured fifth place in the South Asia and the Middle East Regional qualifiers (Stage 4). They defeated Unbroken Esports in the quarterfinals but lost to Team IND and True Rippers Esports to get eliminated from the event.

Minho, their star player, recently left the roster for Revenant Esports, which was another setback for the team.

GodLike Esports is owned by popular PUBG Mobile/BGMI player and streamer Kronten, aka Chetan Chandgude. He has more than 21 lakh subscribers on YouTube with more than 26 crore views.

It is no secret that GodLike Esports has been quite active in the past few months. Having signed the superstar BGMI lineup of former TSM players, they acquired another renowned lineup by signing the BLIND Esports' Free Fire roster.

Kronten has also announced that a new GodLike Bootcamp will be unveiled soon that will match the best international boot camps.

Whether GodLike Esports signs any new COD Mobile team or if the team has exited the CODM scene will be interesting to see. GodLike has asked fans to stay tuned, however, so a major announcement may be incoming sooner rather than later.

