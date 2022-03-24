×
COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass will take players back to the 80s, here's why

COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass will feature exclusive operator skins like Gunzo and Park along with several other cosmetics (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 24, 2022 11:42 PM IST
COD Mobile Season 3 is only a week away and this new season, players are going to explore tons of new additions. There is a new weapon along with new attachments, new operator skins, new legendary blueprints, maps and lots more. Furthermore, players will also get to participate in Stage 1 of the 2022 World Championships.

Apart from all the new additions to Season 3, players will also get a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content. Some of that content will be free, but players will benefit a lot more if they hold the premium pass for the upcoming season.

🌴3️⃣ Season 3: Radical Raid is en route!🏖 Get ready to head out to the beachy shores of Miami. Who knows, you might even run into a familiar face 😏 🆕 New Season launching on 3/30 at 5PM PT in #CODMobile! https://t.co/OZKHNdBUnB

The Battle Pass was just announced and this article will provide all the necessary highlights from it.

COD Mobile Season 3 "Radical Raid" Battle Pass highlights

COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass will feature 50 tiers of content and only premium pass owners will be able to unlock all the cosmetics in every tier. The Premium Battle Pass will feature four operator skins, five epic weapon blueprints, and many more exclusive cosmetics like charms, backpacks, emotes, and more.

Below are all the operator skins coming to the Season 3 "Radical Raid" Battle Pass:

  • American Bulldog- Chrome Dome
  • Gunzo- Clownpin
  • Killgore
  • Park- Glam

Premium pass holders will also be able to unlock the first epic blueprint for the Mac-10 which will be available in Tier 50 of the Battle Pass. Below are all five epic weapon blueprints in store for players in the Season 3 Battle Pass:

  • HBRa3- Jaguar 3000
  • Kilo-141- Hair Metal
  • R9-0- Far Frontier
  • DL Q33- Space Captain
  • Mac-10- Banana Blaster

There are also Calling Cards, charms, new operator skill and more to unlock from the Battle Pass. Players will also get back all the COD points they spent on purchasing the pass returned to them once the entire 50 tiers are unlocked.

COD Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid launches on March 30, 2022 and players can expect an update for the season a few days prior to the launch date.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
