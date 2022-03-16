COD Mobile officially teases Mac-10, third weapon with bullet velocity in the game

COD Mobile Season 3 will introduce the Mac-10 submachine gun from Black Ops Cold War. It has already been revealed on the test server and players can also explore different attachments. Based on the test server revelations, Mac-10 will come with official attachments from Black Ops Cold War.

New weapon coming soon to Please excuse the slow download speeds...🖥 The hardware is a little outdated.New weapon coming soon to #CODMobile 🐌 Please excuse the slow download speeds...🖥 The hardware is a little outdated.💥 New weapon coming soon to #CODMobile! https://t.co/Uwxz8G65rl

While it is unconfirmed how good the Mac-10 is going to be in COD Mobile, the attachments have disclosed that it will have the bullet velocity feature, which is exclusive to only two other weapons in the game.

How does bullet velocity impact a weapon in COD Mobile

Bullet velocity or muzzle velocity is the speed of the bullet with respect to the muzzle attached to the weapon. This means that the barrel attachments for the Mac-10 will impact the bullet velocity of the weapon, increasing or dropping the damage of the weapon overall.

AS-VAL and M13 are the other two weapons that have this property. Other weapons from the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series do not have varying damage according to the barrel. Usually, the longer the barrel, the more the bullet velocity for the weapon. The longer barrel also ensures that players can use the weapon at longer ranges without the damage dropping significantly. Shorter barrels increase the fire-rate and decrease bullet velocity. Hence, they will be lethal at close range.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Mac 10 attachments. Apparently it will be the 3rd Primary Weapon to possess bullet velocity in MP. Mac 10 attachments. Apparently it will be the 3rd Primary Weapon to possess bullet velocity in MP. https://t.co/0kCzbG9iQ6

Leakers have spotted different barrels for the Mac-10 and a couple of them alter the bullet velocity of the weapon.

In PC and console titles, Mac-10 has been meta for a long time. It would absolutely shred targets at close range. Even in Warzone, the weapon is extremely lethal in close and medium range combat. Rebirth Island players would opt for the Mac-10 to shred through lobbies with ease as it had a ridiculously fast TTK.

More intel on the impact of different barrels on the Mac-10 will be available once the weapon releases in Season 3. With over a week left before Season 2 concludes, players can expect the update for next season to drop late next week.

