Snoop Dogg operator skin in COD Mobile in-game look revealed

COD Mobile Season 3 will be released in a few days, and there are a ton of leaks that confirm what is coming in the upcoming season. A few days ago, Activision confirmed a collab between American rapper Snoop Dogg and three of its ongoing Call of Duty titles.

Apart from the mobile title, Vanguard and Warzone are also getting a Snoop Dogg operator skin in the game.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Recovered these Dogg Tags in battle. Anyone know whose they are? 🤔 Recovered these Dogg Tags in battle. Anyone know whose they are? 🤔 https://t.co/FWFib4MlAL

The collaboration was leaked quite a while ago, but it was not confirmed until Activision officially announced that the skin will be released in CODM on April 1, 2022. Leakers have now extracted the Season 3 trailer and it has the first look of the Snoop Dogg operator in all its glory.

Snoop Dogg operator skin leaked along with other cosmetics for COD Mobile Season 3

Popular COD Mobile leakers have provided some early looks at the Season 3 cosmetics that players will receive in the upcoming season. The public test server, which lasted a couple of weeks, has already provided a good look at all the new elements being added to the game.

However, celebrity collaborations are always huge in the game and Activision is banking on the results of the success of the previous collabs.

Snoop Dogg is probably going to be part of a bundle in Season 3. In Season 1, multiple content creators from the community like iFerg, Bobbyplays and Hawksnest all received their own custom skins, which the fans appreciated.

Similarly, players can expect Snoop to be added to a custom bundle with his own signature weapon blueprint.

Other characters like Park and Portnova have also been leaked as Battle Pass characters coming into the game next season. The trailer also confirms the early leaks of the Miami Strike map from Black Ops Cold War. The map will join Satellite as the latest addition to the multiplayer playlist.

More intel on the Snoop Dogg operator and additional cosmetics can be expected once the season gets closer to its release date. Players can keep an eye out on the official social media handles of COD Mobile for more official news regarding the collaboration.

