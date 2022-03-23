Leaks confirm upcoming mythic weapon in COD Mobile Season 3

COD Mobile players have been speculating which weapon will be getting a mythic blueprint next after the Kilo-141 became a rage in the community. The mythic variant of the Kilo-141 is appreciated by many, and mythic skins are currently a big hit among players who like to spend huge bucks in the game.

Season 3 is good news for these players as a new mythic weapon blueprint is coming, and leaks have provided an early first look at the skin.

The AK-47 is getting a new attachment next season, and it seems it might jump up in the meta in Season 3. The assault rifle was already buffed earlier this season but was unable to overtake the Kilo-141. The developers usually buff a weapon before releasing a variant for it, providing players with a lot more reason to purchase it.

Ak-47 'Radiance' mythic skin coming to COD Mobile in Season 3 with a new attachment

Popular leaker Aylan Gamer has leaked the Ak-47 Radiance mythic skin and also the unique weapon inspection animation that every mythic skin possesses. The AK-47 skin will sport a hologram look, and its weapon inspection produces a hologram of a beach.

Like every mythic weapon, the AK-47 can be upgraded to eight levels with mythic cards. Players can unlock unique attachments, death effects, muzzle flashes, and more.

The blueprint also comes with a unique ironsight that looks like a round dial. It is quite clean and offers a clear view of the target. This in-built attachment will allow players to add extra attachments to make their build stronger than the usual builds with other blueprints.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty GRU Combo Grip

Positives;

• -40% Bullet Spread

• +20% dmg range

• -25% vertical recoil

• -10% lateral recoil



Negatives;

• -3% movement speed

• -20% strafe speed

The new attachment for the Ak-47 will be the GRU Combo Grip. It is a barrel and a foregrip attachment in one. This attachment will also provide sound suppression. Players can expect to unlock this new attachment from the challenges next season.

Season 3 will be released in eight days, and COD Mobile players can expect to get an update early next week.

Edited by Danyal Arabi