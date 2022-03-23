COD Mobile reveals Snoop Dogg skin and more details ahead of mythic draw leak

COD Mobile has officially revealed the previously announced Snoop Dogg skin and has announced it will be part of a lucky draw. Activision has revealed the operator skin on both the PC and mobile titles after multiple leaks came out soon after the initial teaser.

On the mobile title, Snoop Dogg will be released on April 1, 2022, in Season 3. In a new teaser, the legendary weapon blueprint of the lucky draw has also been revealed. Players can expect many more Snoop Dogg-related items, especially his own voicelines, if they purchase the skin.

The American rapper is one of the most famous collaborations in the Call of Duty universe, and the hype for the release of the skins is humongous.

RUS-74u legendary skin revealed alongside Snoop Dogg in COD Mobile Season 3

COD Mobile has announced that the Snoop Dogg operator will be released alongside the RUS-74u "Equalizer" legendary skin. This is the third RUS legendary skin, and even though the weapon is far from meta, devs still like to churn out new legendary blueprints every year.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Snoop Dogg will be released in a lucky draw with the RUS 79u "Equalizer" on the 1st Of April 2022.

Note that "Equalizer" is just the file name. The RUS might have a different name on release. Snoop Dogg will be released in a lucky draw with the RUS 79u "Equalizer" on the 1st Of April 2022.Note that "Equalizer" is just the file name. The RUS might have a different name on release. https://t.co/jGYIkrv5RS

However, the primary motivation behind the draw will not be the weapon but the Snoop Dogg operator. Players who wish to obtain the skin will have to spend a considerable amount of money unless they are pretty lucky.

The bundle would have been a better choice, similar to past collaborations in the game. However, Vanguard and Warzone players will get the skin from a bundle.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty A Bundle like the 80's heroes would have been more APT but well it's just our honest opinion A Bundle like the 80's heroes would have been more APT but well it's just our honest opinion

The Snoop Dogg operator in COD Mobile is quite different from how it looks in Vanguard and Warzone. The styles are entirely different, and mobile players are getting the bling version of the rapper compared to the WWII soldier style in PC and console.

Mythic AK-47 leak

Leakers have also retrieved a mythic draw named "ultraviolet." Famous leakers believe that the AK-47 will get a mythic skin, and, surprisingly, only newly launched weapons get mythic blueprints in the game.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty A mythic draw called "Ultraviolet" was added to the game files recently. It is expected that the Mythic AK47 will be featured in it. A mythic draw called "Ultraviolet" was added to the game files recently. It is expected that the Mythic AK47 will be featured in it. https://t.co/R7lo5Eiwxd

Since the legendary Price skin came out earlier this month, a new mythic weapon is up next, and more intel on it can be expected once the new season launches in nine days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar