COD Mobile Season 3 is bringing a makeover to the Practice Range

COD Mobile Season 3 is all set to launch in a few days, and the official teasers for the upcoming content in the game are slowly coming out. The developers have notified users of a lot of changes to the UI and HUDs to make gaming simpler and better for the players.
Furthermore, a 50 tier exclusive brand new Battle Pass will also be released and players can unlock multiple new cosmetics from it.
However, the less talked about Practice Range is getting a major makeover. Activision added the Practice Range to the game last year and players have been visiting it often to check their gun kills, damage from weapons, stability of their builds, and much more.
In Season 3: Radical Raid, the Practice Range will be filled with new features to help players test their skills.
COD Mobile adds bots and other customizations to the Practice Range in Season 3
The players who were privileged enough to drop into the test server for Season 3 had a quick look at the new Practice Range in the game. The game's official Twitter handle also posted a video summary of all the changes coming next season, and players can spot that the Practice Range now has a ton of customizations to choose from.
Apart from UI changes and new medals, the Season 3 update will add bots to the Practice Range. These bots are customizable and have movements that replicate real match scenarios that players face in multiplayer.
Here, players can practice their aim on bots and also set down parameters according to the difficulty level they want. This will allow many players to practice their sniping skills and also take multiple gunfights by hitting consistent headshots.
Furthermore, players can also walk while inspecting weapons in the game. There is also a slow-mo mode for players to get a good look at their epic and legendary blueprints.
COD Mobile Season 3 will drop on March 30, 2022, and an update for the new season can be expected pretty soon. Players can check out all the changes that have been made since the official launch of the new season in-game once it drops.