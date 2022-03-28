COD Mobile Season 3 is bringing a makeover to the Practice Range

COD Mobile Season 3 is all set to launch in a few days, and the official teasers for the upcoming content in the game are slowly coming out. The developers have notified users of a lot of changes to the UI and HUDs to make gaming simpler and better for the players.

Furthermore, a 50 tier exclusive brand new Battle Pass will also be released and players can unlock multiple new cosmetics from it.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Season 3: Radical Raid is en route!

🏖 Get ready to head out to the beachy shores of Miami. Who knows, you might even run into a familiar face



New Season launching on 3/30 at 5PM PT in Season 3: Radical Raid is en route!🏖 Get ready to head out to the beachy shores of Miami. Who knows, you might even run into a familiar faceNew Season launching on 3/30 at 5PM PT in #CODMobile 🌴3️⃣ Season 3: Radical Raid is en route!🏖 Get ready to head out to the beachy shores of Miami. Who knows, you might even run into a familiar face 😏 🆕 New Season launching on 3/30 at 5PM PT in #CODMobile! https://t.co/OZKHNdBUnB

However, the less talked about Practice Range is getting a major makeover. Activision added the Practice Range to the game last year and players have been visiting it often to check their gun kills, damage from weapons, stability of their builds, and much more.

In Season 3: Radical Raid, the Practice Range will be filled with new features to help players test their skills.

COD Mobile adds bots and other customizations to the Practice Range in Season 3

The players who were privileged enough to drop into the test server for Season 3 had a quick look at the new Practice Range in the game. The game's official Twitter handle also posted a video summary of all the changes coming next season, and players can spot that the Practice Range now has a ton of customizations to choose from.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile 🛠 New optimizations and adjustments to Multiplayer mode incoming!



Check out the new changes happening in the next season of



🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid will be launching on 3/30 at 5PM PT! 🛠 New optimizations and adjustments to Multiplayer mode incoming!Check out the new changes happening in the next season of #CODMobile 🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid will be launching on 3/30 at 5PM PT! 🆕🛠 New optimizations and adjustments to Multiplayer mode incoming!👀 Check out the new changes happening in the next season of #CODMobile. 3️⃣🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid will be launching on 3/30 at 5PM PT! https://t.co/tPvBmYuvAS

Apart from UI changes and new medals, the Season 3 update will add bots to the Practice Range. These bots are customizable and have movements that replicate real match scenarios that players face in multiplayer.

Here, players can practice their aim on bots and also set down parameters according to the difficulty level they want. This will allow many players to practice their sniping skills and also take multiple gunfights by hitting consistent headshots.

Furthermore, players can also walk while inspecting weapons in the game. There is also a slow-mo mode for players to get a good look at their epic and legendary blueprints.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile 🏎 Sunny by day, swift by night.



Just because the sun goes down doesn't mean the fun stops!



🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is coming to 🏎 Sunny by day, swift by night.Just because the sun goes down doesn't mean the fun stops!🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is coming to #CODMobile on 3/30 at 5PM PT! ☀🏎 Sunny by day, swift by night.🙌 Just because the sun goes down doesn't mean the fun stops!3️⃣🏖 Season 3: Radical Raid is coming to #CODMobile on 3/30 at 5PM PT! https://t.co/ONqnHJg9wI

COD Mobile Season 3 will drop on March 30, 2022, and an update for the new season can be expected pretty soon. Players can check out all the changes that have been made since the official launch of the new season in-game once it drops.

Edited by Danyal Arabi