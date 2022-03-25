COD Mobile updates weapon inspection for mythic Holger and Rytec AMR

COD Mobile Season 3 is bringing in a lot of changes to the game and one of them is added weapon inspections to older mythic weapon models. All mythic weapons have special weapon inspections that are exclusive to the genre. However, weapon inspection was added to the game only a couple of seasons ago. This meant a few mythic weapon blueprints did not get any unique weapon inspections.

For those unaware, weapon inspection allows players to view their weapon model by turning it sideways. It offers a better look at the skin and is often found in most multiplayer games that offer FPP gameplay. Players who purchase weapon skins with money can use weapon inspections to appreciate those skins.

In Season 3: Radical Raid, mythic Holger-26 and mythic Rytec-AMR are getting unique weapon inspections.

COD Mobile Season 3 update will bring some new changes to weapon inspections

A popular leaker account on Twitter, @LeakersonDuty, posted the upgraded weapon inspection videos for the mythic Holger-26 and Rytec AMR sniper rifle. Both the weapons came out in 2021, when the weapon inspection feature was not a part of the game.

The water themed Rytec AMR will have a unique inspection that will see the weapon go berserk and the pipes coming off from the side due to pressure burst out. The player puts the pipes back in place, which stops the animation.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Updated Mythic Rytec AMR inspect animation (Explosive) Updated Mythic Rytec AMR inspect animation (Explosive) https://t.co/1bZGDxJwK3

The animation will look slightly different with the base version of the weapon compared to the upgraded version with explosive and thermite rounds.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Updated Mythic Rytec AMR inspect animation (Base) Updated Mythic Rytec AMR inspect animation (Base) https://t.co/PG7WtAoMdO

The Holger-26 upgraded animation is quite similar to the Rytec, with the weapon going berserk and the player calming it down in the end. However, a normal inspection animation is also added at the end, which is something that might change from the leaks when the actual update drops.

Players will also be able to walk while inspecting the weapon in COD Mobile Season 3. The update is expected to drop in a couple of days and the season will officially begin on March 30, 2022.

Edited by Mayank Shete