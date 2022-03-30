COD Mobile completely changes Trap Master BR class in Season 3

The COD Mobile Season 3 update is out, and users can check out the new UI and balance changes. The new season's content will only come live after it launches later this week. However, gameplay changes are now live, including the weapon balance changes that will affect both multiplayer and Battle Royale.

The developers have announced that the BR is getting some tweaks. HUD and UI changes are common with multiplayer. However, the much preferred Trap Master class is getting drastic changes that will change how players usually play it.

Trap Master is one of the OG classes in the battle royale mode and is one of the favorites for gamers in solos and duos. Often termed toxic by the community, it has proved extremely difficult to counter. However, things might change after the new Season 3 update.

Developers announce all changes to Trap Master class in COD Mobile Season 3

New changes have been announced to the Trap Master class in BR. Its definitive look has changed, for starters.

Players used to deploy trip wires previously but will now deploy trip mines similar to multiplayer. However, the class will not deal any explosive damage like trip mines but deal consistent low damage and slow down enemies like before.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Introducing the new and improved, BR Class - Trap Master!



Once triggered, the trap now will slow enemies within a radius with the possibility of dealing explosive damage!



While the devs might call it a 'new and improved' class, a serious nerf has been made to its area of damage. Previously, users would continue receiving damage no matter how far they went from the wire after the impact. In its new version, a dome will be created, where the damage is in effect and will not affect gamers outside of it.

COD Mobile players can destroy the trip mines like before. However, if not destroyed, the mines will burst after some time and deal damage.

Furthermore, if the Trap Master user is near the trip mines, the classes of the other gamers in the team will recharge faster. This gives them more incentive to use this class in squad matches.

The Trap Master class will remain an offensive class with ambush abilities. However, it does provide an opportunity for the enemies to come out of its grasp quicker.

The Season 3 update is now live, and players can check out the changes in the COD Mobile Battle Royale mode.

Edited by Ravi Iyer