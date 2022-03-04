How Cooper Carbine's no-recoil build is slowly becoming the Warzone season two meta in Iron Trials

Season two is underway in Call of Duty Warzone, and Cooper Carbine has suddenly become a viable pick with a loadout that reduces its recoil significantly.

Raven Software regularly changes weapons and game modes in Warzone to keep the game fresh. Several such occurrences have happened in season two, which has shed some spotlight on Cooper Carbine.

Players will need SMGs to dominate the Iron Trials on Rebirth Island. The map gets a lot of close-quarter action for which SMGs are ideal. Cooper Carbine is a hybrid of typical ARs and SMGs, but it could be better for close quarters.

While ARs have relatively higher recoil, a new build has appeared that reduces the recoil of the gun. This makes the weapon a perfect one for Warzone content in season two.

Cooper Carbine has a fantastic build for Warzone season two

The latest build comes from YouTuber and Warzone expert 'Paradox', the creator of this loadout. Since season one, the Cooper Carbine has been there in the game and was available on the battle pass. Additionally, players can also unlock the gun by completing a specific task.

Cooper Carbine: zero recoil loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer (Lvl 29)

Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom (Lvl 10)

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x (Lvl 30)

Stock: Cooper 45RS (Lvl 9)

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop (Lvl 59)

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums (Lvl 38)

Ammunition: Lengthened (Lvl 27)

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip (Lvl 40)

Perk 1: Tight Grip (Lvl 8)

Perk 2: Fully Loaded (Lvl 49)

The MX Silencer is one of the most crucial elements of this build. It's a common one used on most assault rifles in the game and offers a steady recoil control on the weapon.

The SVT-40 PU Scope also gives an extended range for players if they have to take down a target from a distance. It also helps increase the weapon's utility if players need to scope in while shooting.

The build will also offer players resistance from flinching when they get shot. This becomes extremely useful in close quarters gunplay as players will find it easier to control the recoil on their Cooper Carbine.

