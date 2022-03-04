Warzone Rebirth Iron Trials Patch Notes: Loadout, Buy Station, Match Duration, and more

Call of Duty Warzone has brought back the Iron Trials game mode for Season Two. At its core, Iron Trials is a battle royale mode, but with a tweaked ruleset that brings a new twist to the game.

Call of Duty Warzone was originally launched as a free-to-play battle royale mode for 2019’s Modern Warfare. It has since expanded into a full-fledged game, surpassing the popularity of the other titles.

After Modern Warfare, Warzone also collaborated with both 2020’s Black Ops Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard, bringing over the operators, weapons, equipment, killstreak, and everything else.

With the launch of Season Two, Warzone introduced three new operators and four new weapons, along with new equipment, killstreaks, and perks. It also brought the Nebula V bomb, ammo, Portable Decontamination Station, armored trucks, redeployable balloons, and more to the game.

Call of Duty Warzone - Rebirth Iron Trials Patch Notes

The Warzone Iron Trials makes a glorious return today as part of the March 3rd Playlist update, this time to Rebirth Island.

As mentioned before, Rebirth Iron Trials is a battle royale game mode in Warzone. In this mode, the last team standing wins, and the Circle Collapse shrinks the playable area to promote engagements. Those who died earlier in the game have a chance to respawn if they win a duel in the Rebirth Island Gulag.

However, Warzone Iron Trials brings numerous fundamental changes to this traditional battle royale formula. All of them are meant to give players the chance to prove themselves as truly elite Operators. Here’s what they are specifically:

General

Match Duration and Circle Collapse : Round Timers have been adjusted to reflect the scale of the Rebirth Island map and have been increased for the pacing of the game.

: Round Timers have been adjusted to reflect the scale of the Rebirth Island map and have been increased for the pacing of the game. Loadouts : No free Loadout Drops. Those who want to use their custom-built weaponry and gain access to Perks will need to purchase one at a premium.

: No free Loadout Drops. Those who want to use their custom-built weaponry and gain access to Perks will need to purchase one at a premium. Vehicles : Only ATVs are available.

: Only ATVs are available. Buy Stations: Elite Operators are known to be high rollers. The Buy Station increased their prices accordingly:

Armor Bundle: $1,500 to $2,000 Gas Mask: $3,000 to $4,000 Cluster Strike: $3,000 to $4,000 Precision Strike: $3,500 to $4,500 Self-Revive: $4,000 to $5,000 UAV: $4,000 to $6,000 Loadout Drop Marker: $7,500 to $10,000 Specialist Token: $30,000

Cash : The amount of Cash retained on death has been increased from 20% to 30%. Players will keep more of their hard-earned Cash.

: The amount of Cash retained on death has been increased from 20% to 30%. Players will keep more of their hard-earned Cash. Melee: Melee Finisher Damage has been removed. Settle the score with the lead.

Operator

Base Health : Compared to a normal match, all players’ base health is increased from 100 to 250.

: Compared to a normal match, all players’ base health is increased from 100 to 250. Health Regeneration : The Regen Delay timer has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds, and Regen Per Second has been decreased from 120 per second to 40. It may be wise for players to reconsider preferred Perks and Equipment.

: The Regen Delay timer has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds, and Regen Per Second has been decreased from 120 per second to 40. It may be wise for players to reconsider preferred Perks and Equipment. Starting Equipment: Players drop in with a Top Break Pistol and Sawtooth (both from Call of Duty: Vanguard).

Loot

Loot : The item pool for Supply Boxes and items found on the ground have been significantly altered from that seen in standard play.

: The item pool for Supply Boxes and items found on the ground have been significantly altered from that seen in standard play. Basic Attachments : Common weapons will start with an attachment — mostly to provide their max magazine size.

: Common weapons will start with an attachment — mostly to provide their max magazine size. Rarity Spawn Rates : Epic and Legendary weapons are now harder to find. Players will have to open a few more boxes than usual to find what they’re looking for.

: Epic and Legendary weapons are now harder to find. Players will have to open a few more boxes than usual to find what they’re looking for. Killstreaks : Drop rates have been reduced. Time to stop spamming UAVs and start putting those senses to the test.

: Drop rates have been reduced. Time to stop spamming UAVs and start putting those senses to the test. Cash Spawns : Larger piles of cash are rarer. Players will have to stay on top of scavenging for cash if they plan to afford a Loadout.

: Larger piles of cash are rarer. Players will have to stay on top of scavenging for cash if they plan to afford a Loadout. Field Upgrades: No Dead Silence. No Stopping Power Rounds.

Equipment

Sniper Rifles : A single headshot from a Sniper Rifle will only down an enemy if they are within 30 meters. This gives time for those on the receiving end of a long shot to react — the most elite snipers will be able to adjust their strategies accordingly and still dish out lethal damage at long range with precise follow-up shots.

: A single headshot from a Sniper Rifle will only down an enemy if they are within 30 meters. This gives time for those on the receiving end of a long shot to react — the most elite snipers will be able to adjust their strategies accordingly and still dish out lethal damage at long range with precise follow-up shots. Stun Grenades : The stun effect duration is decreased by 50%.

: The stun effect duration is decreased by 50%. Medical Syringes: The regeneration rate is decreased by 50%. Upon taking non-Incendiary, direct damage from another Player (Tactical Equipment splash damage does not count), the Medical Syringe’s increased health regeneration effects will be canceled, and standard health regeneration will begin–which can be interrupted by any source of damage. Additionally, the movement speed bonus gained when using a Medical Syringe has been decreased from 8% to 3%.

Gulag

Loadouts : No akimbo. No semi-auto or fully auto Shotguns. A limited selection of Tactical Equipment. It’s down to the bare essentials and the will to win.

: No akimbo. No semi-auto or fully auto Shotguns. A limited selection of Tactical Equipment. It’s down to the bare essentials and the will to win. Redeployment: If players happen to survive their Gulag match, they’ll redeploy with whatever equipment is left over from that fight. Be mindful of those resources.

Playlist

Duos: We’re limiting the squad size in order for players to really feel the impact of the increased TTK. You get to pick only one squadmate… so choose wisely and watch each other’s backs.

