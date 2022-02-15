Everything new in Call of Duty Warzone Season Two at launch

Call of Duty Warzone's second season is now live starting on February 14, and players have a host of different things waiting for them. After an initial delay, Activision kicked off season two across both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, with season one being over.

Season one has brought many significant changes, including an all-new Caldera map. While season two may not have got a new map, there are other new additions. Along with those editions, several things ranging from weapons to maps have changed.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



With the launch of #Warzone Season Two on February 14th, here's a first look at the Playlists you can expect for the next five weeks!

With so many changes being made, it can get complicated for players to keep all significant changes. There are several new additions on top of the existing differences, which are set to change the current gameplay of the game.

While modifications to weapons are expected to spice up the meta once again, there are several other exciting avenues to explore as well.

All major additions to Call of Duty Warzone with the start of season two

The first noticeable change comes with the existing Caldera map. Since its release, the map has had no shortage of criticism, with many players disliking it for its sheer size. However, Raven had previously teased about potential changes and has stayed true to those teasers.

High Moon Studios™ @HighMoonStudios Nebula V is in full production in #Warzone Season 2, just whatever you do, don’t press the big red button inside the Chemical Factory. Nebula V is in full production in #Warzone Season 2, just whatever you do, don’t press the big red button inside the Chemical Factory. https://t.co/UW6nFokL6V

Starting season two, players can access the chemical factory and chemical research labs. Located between the docks and the mines, the factory makes the Nebula V bombs. Players can find these bombs if they get lucky. Several new POIs have also been put underneath the surface, but there's just one entry point to these POIs.

The Nebula V has been a fiery addition, with the new addition bringing a type of chemical warfare to the game. Players downed by Nebula V ammo will give out toxic fumes while Nebula V bombs will explode in an area and then spread a dangerous gas rapidly over a radius for up to two minutes.

Playboy Pleasure @PlayboyBPAC



Nebula V Bomb can't be destroyed once set & armed.



Nebula V Bomb can't be destroyed once set & armed. It's the high damage for me. Not like you can Army of Two drag TM's away to heal em. Raven seriously fucked this game.

However, players will also have a way to counter this toxic situation using gas masks and PDS or Portable Decontamination Station. This tool can wipe out the gas briefly over a limited area and give the players strategic advantages to either revive a downed ally or flee from a place.

The Apex Legends-inspired redeploy balloons will quickly allow players to jump off and relocate to new areas. The new additions are beneficial for players to explore two new game modes - Caldera Clash and Iron Trials.

Season two was promoted with armoured war machines, and there are quite a few in-game. Players can now access armoured trucks, which seem to be the carrier for the Nebula V bombs. Lucky players can get rare hands-on loot and even a Nebula V bomb from the trucks.

There's something in the air with the inception of new bombers. These bombers are the first additions to Call of Duty Warzone, which can destroy Loadout Drops invincible in the game.

Lastly, Call of Duty Warzone can't be without guns and battle passes. Season two brings an addition to both ends as players can access four new weapons with the KG 40 and Whitley LMG already available.

In addition, players will also have a brand new 100 levels of rewards to unlock. Rewards include a Semtex grenade, new weapons, and operator skins that players can unlock throughout the season.

