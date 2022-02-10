Call of Duty Warzone Season Two brings two features inspired by Apex Legends

Games being inspired by one another isn't something new, with Call of Duty Warzone being the latest to take elements from another hit title - Apex Legends.

After an initial delay, season two finally arrives across Warzone and Vanguard on February 14. Given the season's arrival on Valentine's Day, Activision has decided to include a lot of love for the players. Several confirmed additions are coming to the game once season two kickstarts. Some of these features have been much requested by the community in the past.

While armored war machines seem to be the most exciting news for fans, there are certain Apex Legends-inspired additions. Heat Shields and Red Balloons are essentially similar items in Respawn's popular Battle Royale game. Apex Legends players will have something familiar to enjoy in Call of Duty Warzone with these two additions.

Apex Legends heavily inspire call of Duty Warzone's two new items for season two

The significant grievance to Warzone players has been about just how enormous Caldera is. While the red balloon will not be reducing its size, it will provide an incredible scope for tactical usage by the players. Using the balloon, players will be able to go up and swarm down at an alternate place.

This could become effective for squads and players trying to escape a tight situation. However, the more considerable advantage will be to relocate on the map tactically, and if used right, the red balloon can be very advantageous.

The Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) is another addition coming to Call of Duty Warzone as part of season two. This equipment will act as filtration and allow the players to stay alive in areas with toxic elements. The PDS seems to be designed on the basis of heat shields in Apex Legends.

How valuable will the two Apex Legends-inspired additions be in the Call of Duty Warzone?

Although it's way too early to form any judgment, both additions have a lot of potential. At first glance, the red balloon seems to have a lot of value, especially if a Warzone player knows how to correctly position themselves on the map.

Also Read Article Continues below

While some players have criticized Raven for copying items, this won't be the first instance. Games of similar genres often borrow concepts from one another. Fortnite has done the same, and so has Apex Legends, to some extent. Given that Warzone is essentially another Battle Royale, it's not uncommon for it to take elements from another game. The main challenge will be implementing it correctly to make it neither under nor overpowered.

Edited by Mayank Shete