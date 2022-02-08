All new game modes coming in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two - Caldera Clash and Rebirth Iron Trials

Call of Duty: Warzone's season two may have been delayed by Activision, but the developers have ensured that the pushed-back start will ultimately be worth it to the players.

When Activision decided to push back the start of season two, it was stated that a decision was being made keeping quality parameters in mind. While a portion of the fan base was happy, there were also grumbles and complaints. But with the information that has been revealed now, the delay will be worth it.

Based on the reveal of the official artwork for season two, the big reveal has been the possible entrant of armored war machines. Additionally, the most significant thing coming the players' way is the two upcoming new game modes in season two.

Both modes are distinctly different and will look to keep the Call of Duty: Warzone players engaged for a long time throughout the new season.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season two brings two limited-time game modes

Among all the different things coming as part of season two, the most exciting ones will likely be the two limited-time game modes that will be added.

Players will be able to enjoy the Caldera Clash matches. Developed by High Moon Studios, Caldera Clash will adapt deathmatch with its own set of twists and turns.

Caldera Clash

Operators will be dropped off in quads, and each match will be contested between 48 people. Caldera Clash takes elements from past events like Clash and Warzone Rumble. Players will be able to use their custom loadouts, and every weapon from past additions will be allowed.

Caldera Clash borrows a lot from previously popular modes (Image via Activision)

Killing opponents earn team points, and the team with the most points at the end of a timer will win the match. With power-ups from older modes combined with new ones like Double Point Zones and Bonus Points Crates, Caldera Clash will test the players, and it will take a lot more than mere killing to win the matches.

Rebirth Iron Trials

Developed by Beenox Studios, the Rebirth Iron Trials will be a testing variant of the classic Battle Royale. Players will be playing in duos, and each match will have up to 40 operators who will be tested thoroughly. Players will be allowed to build weapon loadouts from the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Rebirth Iron Trials will be the ultimate test for the players (Image via Activision)

There will be different rules that will increase the Time-to-kill (TTK). The Rebirth Iron Trials mode is being targeted for hardcore Call of Duty: Warzone players but can be tried by anyone who wants a change of pace. With unique rewards, it will take the best Call of Duty: Warzone players to win the Rebirth Iron Trials.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar