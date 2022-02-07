Call of Duty Warzone Pacific's real life inspirations for Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone brought the Caldera map with its Pacific update. It boasts a whole new ecosystem and different aesthetics compared to the previous Verdansk map.

Considering the series' historic inspirations and that the map takes place in the Pacific, it's not surprising that Caldera's many POI's (Point of Interest) take after real life (and often historically notable) locations.

Call of Duty Warzone takes a page from real life sights

There are five notable inspirations introduced in Warzone Pacific:

1) Haleakalā Observatory (Peak)

The Peak is based on Haleakalā Observatory (Image via Sportskeeda)

Peak POI on the map is based on the Hawai'ian astronomical research facility. First set up in 1961, it is also Hawai'i's very first facility to study and delve into matters of outer space. It is owned by the Institute of Astronomy, which is part of the University of Hawai'i.

The Warzone Pacific version isn't a 1:1 copy, but is still a good-looking rendition. The POI is a nice place to hunker down and offers decent verticality during combat.

2) Lorient Submarine Base (Sub Pen)

The Lorient Submarine Base inspired the Sub Pen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Caldera features the Sub Pen, a vast hunk of buildings packed with lazy submarines drifting on the water, all connected by corridors and rooms. It takes a page from the Lorient Submarine Base.

The Germans established the original building in Lorient, France, during World War II. After the fall of the Germans, it was under the French Navy's control, and now is a museum for public visits. The in-game rendition has some areas with water, but swimming is not recommended.

3) Ford Island Control Tower (Terminal)

The Ford Island Control Tower is an important WW2 historical landmark (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pearl Harbor was one of World War II's highlights, featuring a surprise attack by Japanese air forces on US Naval fleets. The first radio broadcast for the Japanese ambush came from this very tower on December 7, 1941 - while under active attack.

Warzone Pacific's Terminal POI is very similar in its design. It is a sizable home to aircrafts in hangars.

4) Ali’iolani Hale (Capital)

First built for royalty (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Capital is one of Warzone Pacific's hottest drop spots in the game. The POI is modeled after the Ali’iolani Hale, the Hawaii'an State Supreme Court's home.

Translating to "House of Heavenly Kings", it was originally built in the late 1800s for King Kamehameha V. After his death, the monarchy was overthrown and it was turned into a place for government officials.

5) Royal Hawaiian Hotel (Resort)

Hawaii's majestic resort serves as the replica for Royal Cabana (Image via Sportskeeda)

The popular Royal Hawaiian Hotel is the influence for Warzone's Royal Cabana Resort. The six-story hotel, which opened its doors in 1927, is renowned for not just being luxurious, but also for having a pink-hued exterior. Since its inception, the resort has been a landmark for tourists around the world.

The in-game version emulates the same color and surroundings.

The popular battle-royale game from Activision is still popular across all platforms and things can only get better for the franchise with the recent Microsoft acquisition.

Call of Duty Warzone is free-to-play on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1 and XSX|S.

