New Caldera features in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two - Nebula V, P.D.S, Chemical Factory, and more

With Call of Duty: Warzone season two set to officially launch on February 14, 2022, fans of the shooter will have a lot of new gameplay elements to look forward to.

Perhaps some of the most exciting updates will be hitting Caldera, as there will be plenty of additional features gracing the map in the new season.

Warzone season two’s theme will be centered around chemical warfare, and Caldera will be receiving changes that will champion that very theme. Features like the Nebula V gas, Portal Decontamination Stations, and Chemical Factory will be some of the biggest highlights of the Caldera update.

With the developers finally revealing all the changes, here is everything that players can look forward to in Caldera in season two.

All Caldera features coming to Call of Duty: Warzone season two

1) Nebula V: Ammos and Bombs

Image via Call of Duty: Warzone season two

As mentioned, Warzone’s season two will champion chemical warfare, which means the Nebula V gas will play a big part in the new Caldera changes.

Meant for large-scale armaments, the gas can be used in either small-arm ammunition or even as bombs, both of which can be found in very small quantities around Caldera.

A. The Nebula V ammo

In Call of Duty: Warzone, the Nebula V Ammo will be classified as a Field Upgrade, and in terms of damage dealt, its output will be the same as regular weapons.

However, they have one special property: if used to take down an Operator, they will emit a poisonous gas cloud affecting those in the immediate vicinity. So, players trying to revive the operator, or just standing a few feet from them, will be infected with Circle Collapse Exposure.

This effect will cause coughing, blurred vision, and minor damage over time, which can either be directed to the player’s health or to their Gas Mask duration.

The Nebula V ammo will be set to take up only a single clip of ammunition.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty What's been your go-to drop spot in Caldera so far? What's been your go-to drop spot in Caldera so far? 👀 https://t.co/RBPmT6tmyF

B. The Nebula V bombs

From season two, the Nebula V Bombs are going to be the rarest pick-up in Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s a locked briefcase of deadly gas that comes with an explosive charge which, once activated and set down, will detonate after a fixed time.

The initial explosion will deal a lot of damage in a set radius, following which the Nebula V gas will spread and hurt nearby Operators if they are without a Gas Mask. The Nebula V will then linger for around two minutes and either disperse or be fed into the Circle Collapse.

Moreover, the bomb cannot be disarmed or destroyed in any way.

2) Portable Decontamination Stations (P.D.S.)

Image via Call of Duty: Warzone season two

The Portable Decontamination Station will be a piece of new Field Equipment to drop into Caldera, and it will be a counter to the Nebula V. The portable device will be able to filter the air for several seconds and protect anyone inside from both the Nebula V and the Circle Collapse.

Moreover, this device will impact all Operator Tac Maps, thereby allowing all players to see the location of where they are currently being used. The P.D.S. will be a great countermeasure to the chemical warfare that will be arriving with Warzone season two. However, it does have one downside in that it can be easily destroyed by explosives or ballistics.

3) Armored Transport Trucks: The Ominous Nebula V Machines of Destruction

Image via Call of Duty: Warzone season two

Armored transport trucks will be “unstoppable steel behemoths” that will roll around in Caldera on a set looping path. It will look to attack those in its immediate vicinity, and Call of Duty Operators will have to avoid being in the crosshairs of their two machine-gun turrets, as well be wary of the mines that it drops.

Moreover, the trucks will also be able to call for aerial support if it drops down to low health, but if players are able to destroy them, they will drop very valuable items along with an intact Nebula V Bomb.

4) Two new Points of Interest: The Chemical Factory and Chemical Weapon Research Labs

Images via Call of Duty: Warzone season two

In Caldera, Nebula V will be located mostly in the factories that can be found all around the map. However, they will be heavily guarded by Axis forces. Two new Nebula V locations will be the additional Points of Interest in Caldera:

A. Chemical Factory

The phosphate-producing refinery between the Mines and Docs will be repurposed for Warzone season two and turned into a plant that produces Nebula V. Squads that manage to infiltrate this area will be able to get their hands on plenty of valuable loot that might help them combat both the Circle Collapse as well as the Nebula V Bombs.

B. Underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs

Call of Duty: Warzone season two will follow the narrative that the Axis may have operated seven research laboratories around the island, hiding all of them underground and guarding them with a fair bit of security personnel.

Operators will be able to find these areas on their Tac Map as these locations will have a hand-drawn yellow circle around them.

Looting them will help players get their hands on a lot of valuable loadout items, including Gas Masks as well as Nebula V Ammo.

5) Taking to the sky: Bomber Planes and Redeploy Balloons

Images via Call of Duty: Warzone season two

Apart from the Chemical Warfare, aerial combat will also play a big role in the upcoming Caldera update. There will be two new air vehicles coming to the shooter:

A. Bomber Plane

The about-to-be introduced Bomber will be a formidable “air-to-ground striker capable of leveling infantry and vehicles.” It will not only be able to destroy Loadout Drops but even take down all ground-level threats, including anti-aircraft guns.

However, it can be easily taken down by the Fighter Plane, and both these aircraft will have reduced health in season two, making them significantly easier to take down and not feel too overwhelming to deal with.

B. Redeploy Balloon

The Redeploy Balloon will be shown as a blimp icon on the Tac Map, the vehicle is all about covering a great deal of distance in a short time, and players can use it to reposition themselves miles away from their set location.

Operators will be able to ascend to the very top of the balloon with the help of a zip line tether, then deploy their parachute as they fall to travel a great distance. While planes and other weaponry can destroy the balloons, players will be able to inflate them by investing a bit of currency.

Also Read Article Continues below

This new movement option will offer many innovative ways for players to move around the map and reposition themselves when required.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee