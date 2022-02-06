Iron Trials might be on the way to Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 2 according to community leaks

The next big Warzone upgrade is currently in development by Activision. On January 19, Activision revealed Season 2 and that there will be a slight delay in the release of the new content.

Players are hoping that Raven Software will take the best components of what made Verdansk amazing as they work on the next chapter of Call of Duty's BR.

As a result, fans have been demanding the reintroduction of Iron Trials, a challenging, but rewarding twist to the Warzone formula. However, the studio has yet to confirm the playlist's return.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Rebirth Iron Trials? Rebirth Iron Trials? 👀

Iron Trials could return to the game in Season 2 if a leak proves to be genuine, giving Rebirth Island a more competitive atmosphere. People are starting to believe that we're about to enter a new era of Iron Trials, despite the fact that the developers have yet to confirm it.

According to community leaks Iron Trials might be on the way to Warzone season 2

The Warzone files hint that the hardcore mode could possibly be coming to Rebirth by saying, "Atlantis Iron Trials: Rebirth Iron Trials," according to a leak by Twitter user 'Real1tyUK.'

Hope @TheGhostOfHope List of Season 2 content for Warzone:

•Bunkers

•Bomber Plane (Destroys Loadouts/Buy Stations)

•Portable Buy Stations

•Redeploy Balloons (Not a respawn mechanic)

•Advanced Gas Mask

•New major POI called Factory

•Rebirth Island Iron Trials

• 3 new Operators & Weapons List of Season 2 content for Warzone:•Bunkers•Bomber Plane (Destroys Loadouts/Buy Stations)•Portable Buy Stations•Redeploy Balloons (Not a respawn mechanic)•Advanced Gas Mask•New major POI called Factory•Rebirth Island Iron Trials• 3 new Operators & Weapons

According to another prominent CoD leaker, 'TheGhostOfHope.' They mention "Rebirth Island Iron Trials" in a list of upcoming events.

If this happens, the gameplay may be altered to accommodate the respawn mode. Even yet, provided the mechanics maintain what made Iron Trails so popular, the mode has the potential to give fans something new to enjoy.

Season 2 release date

Call of Duty @CallofDuty twitter.com/RavenSoftware/… Raven Software @RavenSoftware



With all the unique modes, and much more to come, we look forward to your continued feedback as we curate the best possible experiences for all of you!



ravensoftware.com/community/2022… With #Warzone Season 2 around the corner, we want to shed some light on how we design our Playlists!With all the unique modes, and much more to come, we look forward to your continued feedback as we curate the best possible experiences for all of you! With #Warzone Season 2 around the corner, we want to shed some light on how we design our Playlists!With all the unique modes, and much more to come, we look forward to your continued feedback as we curate the best possible experiences for all of you!ravensoftware.com/community/2022… Ever wondered how Call of Duty playlists are designed? Get a peak behind the curtain from @RavenSoftware Ever wondered how Call of Duty playlists are designed? Get a peak behind the curtain from @RavenSoftware 👀 twitter.com/RavenSoftware/…

Season 2 of the game was initially scheduled for a February 2nd release, but that date has been pushed back to February 14th. Activision stated in a tweet that they are using the extra time to improve the Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

The developers are reportedly focusing on bugs, game stability, and balance, among other things. As a result, Caldera map enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer to see what updates are coming. Hopefully, the additional development time will help the game.

Edited by Adam Dickson