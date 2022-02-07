Call of Duty Warzone hack allows cheaters to play in incognito mode

Players have been dealing with hackers in Call of Duty Warzone since its launch. Despite several anti-cheat measures implemented by Activision, cheaters are still able to manipulate the game and ruin the overall experience for players.

A new Call of Duty Warzone hack has arrived, allowing cheaters to put themselves in streamer mode, which effectively hides their gamer tags. This makes it harder for players to report them after a match.

Warzone hackers have used many different hacks to modify the game, letting them use aimbots, flying cars, wall penetrating bullets and wall hacks among many other exploits. Before now, hackers were limited to altering gameplay, but a new hack has allowed cheaters to manipulate the user interface of the game.

Popular Warzone player, DooM KingProdigy, revealed screenshots showcasing cheaters who were able to hide their gamer tags and prevent spectators. When Warzone players are killed by such cheaters, the kill feed shows that the player has been killed by himself.

This mode was previously desired by many Call of Duty Warzone streamers in order to avoid stream snipers, but hackers have now successfully taken advantage of this concept to remove their gamer tags from the kill feed.

Logan Lubera @LoganX37 @CallofDuty @SHGames @RavenSoftware @Microsoft playing morning Warzone and rofl just ran into a cheater who had obvious Aimbot, wall hacks and he had manipulated the game so he had no name. No name to see or report. Lol #gamesischalked @CallofDuty @SHGames @RavenSoftware @Microsoft playing morning Warzone and rofl just ran into a cheater who had obvious Aimbot, wall hacks and he had manipulated the game so he had no name. No name to see or report. Lol #gamesischalked

This hack makes it more difficult to report cheaters and allows them to exploit the game for longer periods of time. According to Panlito Mena, hackers are incorporating .gif files into their gamer tags, show different animations instead of the tags.

Developers have yet to comment on the hack, but hopefully the Call of Duty Warzone Season 2 update will be a step in the right direction in terms of eradicating the game's cheating problem.

