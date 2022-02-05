How to unlock Bren in Call of Duty Warzone

Season 1 of Warzone Pacific added a brand-new map, a slew of bug improvements, and the introduction of Vanguard weaponry, making it one of the most significant updates to the battle royal since its start.

With over 40 guns added to the game, it's no wonder that the meta shifted dramatically, with the Bren LMG surging to the top of the rankings to become the game's dominant weapon. When creating a loadout in Warzone, ARs and SMGs are frequently used.

The one major disadvantage of this heavy weapon is its slow rate of fire, which comes at the cost of a lot of ammo and firepower. With the correct loadout, this weapon can still be highly devastating. While the Bren is a good choice in the current meta, players will have to work hard to get their hands on one.

How to unlock Bren in Warzone

The Bren LMG surging to the top of the rankings to become the game's dominant weapon (Image via Call of Duty)

Players must attain level 53 of the Battle Pass, which is just two levels shy of the maximum rank, to unlock the LMG. Of course, this means there will be no unexpected challenges in obtaining the Bren, but it will take a long time.

If the Bren isn't the kind of LMG, it could be time to recreate a Bruen MK9 configuration from the days of Modern Warfare. This lethal weapon has a great range of damage and is ideal for individuals who prefer to hold power positions rather than rush in forcefully.

How to get Bruen MK9 in Modern Warfare

To unlock the MK9 Bruen in Warzone and Modern Warfare, players must kill three enemies with an LMG when they are near smoke in 15 separate battles.

This is a tough challenge, but the simplest method to complete it is to equip smoke grenades and enter a tiny map playlist. Sit near the smoke, and fire rounds into the cloud until an enemy dies. This is simplest to achieve in hardcore modes since players need two shots.

Alternately, use a thermal optic and play in an objective-based mode. Allow the enemies to seize the objective, then smoke it and clear out anyone who has become trapped in the cloud.

