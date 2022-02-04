The new Bren loadout for Call of Duty Warzone makes gun feel more powerful than ever

The arrival of Warzone Pacific had quite a significant impact on the meta of Call of Duty Warzone. Vanguard weapons such as the STG44 and MP40 have taken their place among the most popular weapons in the game. As a result, LMGs have lost their popularity in the newer meta.

The Bren is the only LMG that has retained its place in the meta and maintains a high pick rate. While many LMGs struggle to keep their foothold in the meta, the Bren packs lots of power and is perfect for mowing down enemies in Caldera.

Players are always looking for a meta loadout to use their weapon of choice to its maximum efficiency, and this new Bren loadout looks to do exactly that.

Latest Bren loadout is one every player should try in Call of Duty Warzone

The Bren is the most picked LMG in Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Attachments required for this loadout:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Queen's 705mm Royal

Queen's 705mm Royal Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Queen's Model 11 BH

Queen's Model 11 BH Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .50 BMG 50 Round Mags

.50 BMG 50 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: Fully Loaded

Firstly, users would want to equip Mercury Silencer and the Queen's 705mm Royal barrel to increase the Bren's velocity and control while using the gun. Additionally, the silencer keeps the gunfire off the radar and makes it harder for opponents to spot gamers.

Utilizing the Queen's Model 11 BH, m1941 Hand Stop, and Polymer grip to bolster the Bren's heavy recoil pattern and increase its aiming stability makes it more effective in long-distance engagements. When used with the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, these attachments turn this LMG into a long-distance specialist, making it a force to be reckoned with in Call of Duty Warzone.

Players are advised to run Hollow Point to maximize damage along with the .50 BMG 50 Round Mags for taking out multiple opponents without needing to reload. They can finish the loadout with the Fully Loaded perk so that the gun does not run out of ammo, along with Quick to make up for the Bren's lack of mobility.

What is the best Bren Warzone class?

E.O.D and Overkill work well with this build (Image via Activision)

The perks and equipment needed for this loadout are:

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

The perks for this loadout run the typical meta choice of E.O.D to protect users from damage via explosions and Amped to make it easier for them to switch to their SMG for close-quarter interactions.

Gamers would also want to run Overkill with this class as the Bren may be helpful in long and mid-range interactions. They should rely on their SMG for close-quarter interactions, which will essentially be useful when enemies try to push their position offensively.

Players can finish the class with a Semtex to clear out enemies from behind cover and Stim to boost health in the middle of a skirmish. The MP 40 is recommended along with the Bren as it is one of the most popular guns in the Call of Duty Warzone meta right now.

The Bren is not one of the most popular guns in the game without reason. This loadout pushes the LMG to its maximum efficiency and lets users utilize it to the fullest.

It is no surprise that the Bren has such a massive impact on the meta of Call of Duty Warzone.

