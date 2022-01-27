NICKMERCS tests new Bren build in Call of Duty: Warzone, proceeds to dominate the server

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone are always looking to get a competitive edge in their online experience. Picking a strong weapon and a build that optimizes its performance is a match made in heaven for those who are craving that edge over their opponents.

The Bren is among the most picked LMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone, packed with powerful damage numbers. Players also find the gun incredibly accurate when it is fitted with optimal attachments.

Popular Twitch streamer Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff recently revealed his build for the Bren that promises to be immensely strong.

NICKMERCS finds out a new Bren build to dominate in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Bren has been a fan favorite due to its versatility, which makes it dominant in both mid range and long range engagements. NICKMERCS’ build has pushed the gun to its pinnacle and it's no surprise that the Bren has been dominating Caldera recently.

The Bren has been dominating Caldera recently. (Image via NICKMERCS/Activision)

The most recent build that NICKMERCS has been using:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Hockenson SP2B

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk: Tight Grip

Perk2: Fully Loaded

Nick has followed the example of most meta LMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone. He uses attachments that increase the accuracy of the gun. Nick kits out the Bren with the Mercury Silencer, Queen's 705mm Royal, G16 2.5x, Hockenson SP2B, m1941 Hand Stop and Polymer Grip that ensures minimal movement of the gun when fired.

Why has this new Bren build impacted the game so much

NICKMERCS also uses the Tight Grip perk to ensure that the gun remains accurate when going full auto. This means that the player can hold down the trigger and gun down their opponents without needing to maintain their aim.

The immense Accuracy provided by the Bren makes the G16 2.5x perfect for players who want to use it for headshot skills.One can combine the Bren’s build with Sakura 40 Round Mags, Lengthened, Fully Loaded perks to make it a high damage LMG that can continuously obliterate squads with huge damage numbers.

It is certainly clear why NICKMERCS thinks this build will dominate Call of Duty: Warzone. Players are advised to give this build a go and find out exactly how strong the Bren can be.

