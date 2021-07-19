Top 5 weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone as of July 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone is evolving every season, and with it the metas shift from one weapon to another, staying up to date with builds is always necessary. Suffice to say, it's a dog-eat-dog world in which players need to either adapt, or be outgunned by their opponents.

Caught up between sweaty opponents and hackers, players will need every advantage they can get from their primary weapon. While some prefer mobility, others rely on unrelenting firepower to win rounds.

With that being said, here are weapon builds that players can try out in-game.

Top 5 weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone that will make skilled players godlike

5) MP5

When engaging in close to mid-range combat, the MP5 while not being the best gun in Call of Duty: Warzone, the weapon is evergreen and is perfect for beginners and veterans alike.

With a rapid rate of fire, high accuracy, decent damage, and good mobility, the MP5 is still one of the best in-game weapons, even to this day. While a lot of players will have different attachments based on the situation and builds, this is the best MP5 build at the moment.

Barrel - Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Laser - 5mW Laser

Stock - FTAC Collapsible

Underbarrel - Merc Grip

Ammunition - 45 Round Mags

4) XM4

At the moment, the XM4 is dominating Call of Duty: Warzone due to it being an all round weapon of choice for experienced players. When it comes to close and medium range engagements, the XM4 melts opponents right away with correct attachements .

Although the XM4 is an AR, given its high fire rate, and mobility boost using attachements, the weapon can be converted into a highly mobile SMG; with high enough ammo to take down two opponents before having to reload.

Players can try out this XM4 hybrid build.

Muzzle - Suppressor

Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Optics - Microflex LED

Stock - Raider Pad

Ammunition - STANAG 60 Rnd

3) Milano

More often than not as of late, players in Call of Duty: Warzone are being taken out by fast mobility SMG wielding players; and without a doubt, most of them are using a Milano.

For an SMG, the Milano has incredible range and offers great mobility and damage for skilled players.

Despite having decent range, the weapon is not ideal at times for mid-range engagements either, depending on the situation. However, skilled players can use it in most situations given it's decent damage and high control.

Here's a Milano build that players can try out in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Muzzle - Sound Suppressor

Barrel - 10.6" Task Force

Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Ammunition - STANAG 55 Rnd Drum

Stock - Raider Stock.

2) PKM

The PKM in Call of Duty: Warzone can best be described as a hidden gem which is overlooked by most players due to its poor mobility; however, on the flip side, what this light machine gun lacks on one end of the spectrum, it more than makes up for in devastating sustainable firepower.

While the average player may have a hard time using this weapon, veterans of the game would have by now mastered this dangerous weapon.

Although the PKM can be used in mid-range combat, it has a certain charm when fitted with a scope, and used to either harass or pin down opponents at long range. Here's a PKM loadout that players can try out in Call Of Duty: Warzone.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - 25.9" Heavy Barrel

Laser - Tac Laser

Optics - VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel - Snatch Grip

1) C58

When it comes to in-game performance, players who have mastered the C58 are apex predators in Call of Duty: Warzone. Although the weapon has a bit of recoil, and somewhat of a learning curve, it's stopping power alone makes it worth mastering and perfecting.

A seasoned player wielding this weapon will dominate any medium to long range encounters most of the time. Despite it having low mobility, the C58 can hold its own with good accuracy, range and high control. Here's a c58 players can try out in-game.

Muzzle - Agency Supressor

Barrel - 18.5" Task Force

Optics - Axial Arms 3X

Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip

Ammunition - STANAG 55 Rnd

