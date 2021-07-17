The best Stoner 63 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Stoner 63 is one of many light machine guns to choose from in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, and players won't be disappointed by the potential that the weapon has.

With some new changes made to the meta in the Season 4 Reloaded update in Warzone, players are looking towards new weapons to place in their loadouts. The CR-56 is less effective along with others, and it has allowed for options like the Stoner 63 light machine gun to make a comeback.

What the Stoner 63 offers is in line with what the best Warzone weapons have. It has a great effective damage range, high accuracy mixed with some great control, and solid damage to match it all.

The Stoner 63 acts much like the Bruen did in the past with how well it can melt players down at a distance with its hybrid stats. With the right attachments to go along, the Stoner 63 is a fantastic Warzone Season 4 Reloaded weapon.

The best attachments for the Stoner 63 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

As with any loadout in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, the goal is to enhance the strength of a given weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses that exist. For Stoner 63, that means increasing the control and range of the weapon while balancing out capacity and optics.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 20.7" Match Grade

: 20.7" Match Grade Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: 120 Rnd

Muzzle attachments are all universal in Call of Duty: Warzone and they are usually either the Monolithic Suppressor or the Agency Suppressor. Players can expect a ton of great stats from the muzzle attachment beyond sound suppression.

There are also bullet velocity increases, effective damage range, and recoil control.

Much like the muzzle attachment, the 20.7" Match Grade barrel will provide many of the same bonuses. Again, players will receive effective damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. That's what makes the weapon a laser beam.

Field Agent Grips are straight forward. They increase the recoil control of a weapon both vertically and horizontally. The extra control is great on the Stoner 63.

Optics are always subjective, but the Axial Arms 3x will give the Stoner 63 the optic range that works so well. The loadout is made for medium to long range so a red dot or iron sight won't be as effective.

Ammuniton is the last piece, and a 120 Rnd attachment gives the Stoner 63 the extra capacity it needs to tear through teams in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.

