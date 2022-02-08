Call of Duty Warzone's official artwork hints at arrival of armored war machines in Season 2

Call of Duty Warzone's new season is less than a week away, and the community could have some exciting new developments to look forward to.

Since the Call of Duty update was delayed, fans have become increasingly impatient about what awaits them in the upcoming season. A few days back, there were leaks about potential new operators and skins. Until yesterday, fans had to depend on such rumors and leaks for any potentially new information.

However, on February 7, Activision revealed the official poster for season two and also included some clues about what is coming to the game. The contents of the poster hint at new weapons, so fans should expect more reveals during the run up to the new season.

But if the tweet's text is to be interpreted, something big is incoming for both Warzone and Vanguard players.

Call of Duty Warzone to get armored warfare in season two

“Get ready for Armored War Machines coming to Vanguard and Warzone.”

That's exactly how the official tweet from Activision describes the season two artwork, whose center of attention is a motorcycle, but there is also what looks like a tank in the background.

It's not yet confirmed how the armored war machines will fit in the new season. Call of Duty Warzone is rumored to be getting a new bomber plane for season two, capable of destroying buy stations and loadout drops.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Season 2 of Warzone Pacific is reportedly adding a new bomber plane that can seat 4 players and destroy buy stations and loadouts with its bombs.



The pilot is able to drop bombs while the 3 passengers all have their own turrets to defend the plane with. Vanguard royale only. Season 2 of Warzone Pacific is reportedly adding a new bomber plane that can seat 4 players and destroy buy stations and loadouts with its bombs. The pilot is able to drop bombs while the 3 passengers all have their own turrets to defend the plane with. Vanguard royale only. https://t.co/IFzJamhCol

There have also been rumors of the game getting a new Ground War mode. As per insider information, the Ground War will be an adaptation of Call of Duty World War 2's War mode. The community believes the new mode will be a perfect fit for Warzone and Vanguard.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Call of Duty #Vanguard is reportedly set to receive Ground War as a new game mode in Season 2. Call of Duty #Vanguard is reportedly set to receive Ground War as a new game mode in Season 2.

Will armored war machines fit in the Call of Duty Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone has evolved as a game since it first came out, receiving additions from three games, including Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. While each game is set in a different era, the developers have incorporated weapons from all three by way of balancing.

The current Caldera map has hampered the craze of the game somewhat. Quite a few players feel the stretched nature of the map goes against the true nature of Call of Duty titles.

In that sense, the improved traverse offered by the upcoming armored war machines in Ground War could encourage those players to give it another go. It's not yet clear how many war machines will be introduced and how they will fit into the existing systems, but it will surely provide a much-needed shot in the arm for the game.

