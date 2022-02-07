How to enter Call of Duty: Warzone's yellow door bunker in Rebirth Island

Last month, it was reported that Call of Duty: Warzone's anticipated Pacific season two would be delayed, with the release date being pushed back from February 2 to February 14. The justification offered at the time was to include "gameplay optimizations" and better "game balancing," which sounds very broad on the surface, in addition to correcting a number of issues.

Warzone is no stranger to secrets and hidden bunkers. Since the battle royale's introduction, the game's main map, Verdansk, has been riddled with doors that require specific passcodes to open.

Many players noticed a yellow door tucked away on the map after the brand-new Warzone map, Rebirth Island, was added to the game. The door requires a passcode to enter and one player has found it out already.

YouTuber 'Geeky Pastimes' has already figured out how to get inside less than a day after the map's official introduction.

How to open Rebirth Island’s yellow door in Warzone Season 1

It will take a little effort to get into the bunker itself. It not only demands that players sprint around the map, but it also requires them to piece together the code required to enter the room.

It's also worth noting that not all of the places for the first step have yet been discovered. Despite this, Geeky Pastimes has thankfully prepared a pretty handy guide to help gamers find their way.

On Rebirth Island, look for the open briefcase with three images. Visit each of the locations depicted in the photos. Make a note of the numbers found at each of the three sites. Put the numbers in the correct order using the "-" on each one. Enter the code on the bunker door.

Steps 3 and 4 are the most difficult parts of the easter egg. The third step may take some time as locating the numbers is tedious. The fourth step requires players to arrange the numbers in a precise order.

When putting the numbers in order, note that the "-" should have another "-" next to it. The "-" will be placed after the "-" in the first part of the code, then on either side of it in the second part, and before it in the third section.

Bunker rewards

The Red Room blueprint of the Milano SMG is the main reward (Image via YouTube - Geeky Pastimes)

Of course, a Warzone bunker wouldn't be complete without certain perks. The Red Room blueprint of the Milano SMG is the main reward. Along with a lovely red color scheme, this model appears to have a suppressor, a red-dot sight, a grip, a magazine, and potentially a new stock.

This version is also available in Black Ops Cold War, and since it is presently the only way to obtain it, players should take advantage of this easter egg.

Also Read Article Continues below

Beyond that, there are a plethora of orange loot crates just waiting to be opened, each containing some useful weapons and equipment. Overall, it appears that the benefits are well worth the effort if players have the patience to complete all of the processes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi