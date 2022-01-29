Call of Duty Warzone insiders allege that Rebirth Island will be replaced in season 2

Rebirth Island is one of the maps available on Call of Duty Warzone, but if rumors are to be believed, the map could be replaced soon.

Rebirth Island is a strikingly different map compared to both the Verdansk and Caldera maps. Rebirth Island is significantly smaller, which makes it lucrative for Call of Duty Warzone players.

There have been several complaints related to the size of the Caldera map. The ideal solution to the Caldera problem is the Rebirth Island map, which gives a much smaller area and limited lobbies.

This fits perfectly with the core experience of Call of Duty games that fans identify with. However, there will probably be some major shakeups with the upcoming Season 2.

Activision to pull Rebirth Island map for Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone

Rebirth Island is a great choice for players who want direct combat and faster matches. Due to recent grievances against Caldera, more players have shifted to Rebirth Island. However, those fans will definitely be disappointed as Season 2 of Warzone will likely see the map being pulled by Activision.

While Activision hasn't given out an official statement, reliable industry insider Tom Henderson, in discussions with TheMW2Ghost, shed some more light on the matter.

Henderson, who made the claim during a January 27 livestream on his channel, had earlier claimed that there was a new Rebirth Island map in the making, and the recent rumors developed in the same direction.

According to TheMW2Ghost, the new Rebirth Island map will likely be brought in for the Call of Duty Warzone anniversary.

“Recently, I was told this map is coming. It’s a new map, and it’s for the Warzone anniversary.”

There are several uncertainties revolving about the entire development. First, it’s unclear if the new map will be a rework of the former map, or a brand new map altogether. There have been no concrete details, and the reworked Rebirth Island map could be the same map with new themes.

Reliable insider Hope has added more fire to the speculation with his tweet along the same angle. Another major confusion is regarding the date of the new Rebirth Island map.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Hope @TheGhostOfHope New Resurgence map should be in Season 3. No idea if it'll replace or rotate with Rebirth Island. New Resurgence map should be in Season 3. No idea if it'll replace or rotate with Rebirth Island. There is a possibility it's for Warzones anniversary which would be Season 2 reloaded. I've personally heard Season 3 but I know that MW2Ghost teased anniversary for a new Resurgence map. twitter.com/TheGhostOfHope… There is a possibility it's for Warzones anniversary which would be Season 2 reloaded. I've personally heard Season 3 but I know that MW2Ghost teased anniversary for a new Resurgence map. twitter.com/TheGhostOfHope…

While earlier rumors stated that the new map would be part of Warzone's anniversary, the delay of Season 2 has caused problems. Call of Duty Warzone's anniversary falls on March 10, but starting a new season so quickly is extremely unlikely.

One thing is quite likely is that Rebirth Island, for the time being, will not be available. This might upset more fans who are reasonably unimpressed with what Caldera has had to offer so far. But there's some hope that a Rebirth Island map will appear in the future.

Only the future will also be able to clarify if Caldera will bring forth a brand new map or a rework of the existing map and its replacement.

