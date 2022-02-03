Call of Duty Warzone: Rebirth Island might be changing with the launch of Season Two

Rebirth Island has been a part of Call of Duty Warzone since December 2020. It started out as Season One content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but is finally getting replaced with a new map with the release of Pacific Season Two.

Rebirth Island served as a perfect blend of fast-paced gameplay and adrenaline rush for players who prefer a similar style. Matches got over quicker since only 40 players were involved, unlike the original Battle Royale mode in the game, which made this map even more popular.

The release date for Pacific Season Two is yet to be published. However, the new season will presumably be released around the time of Warzone's anniversary in March.

Call of Duty Warzone: Rebirth Island could be replaced in Season 2 launch

Along with the mainstream Battle Royale experience, Warzone also allows players to participate in fast-paced gameplay and action through a smaller map. Rebirth Island arrived at the game way back in December 2020 and a new iteration is due to debut in the upcoming months.

According to leaks and assumptions, the new map is supposed to arrive during the anniversary time of Warzone. The details of this new map, like its location, size, theme, and scope are still unknown.

It is also still unclear if the developers are going to replace the Rebirth Island with this new map or if it will appear on a rotational basis.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Hope @TheGhostOfHope New Resurgence map should be in Season 3. No idea if it'll replace or rotate with Rebirth Island. New Resurgence map should be in Season 3. No idea if it'll replace or rotate with Rebirth Island. There is a possibility it's for Warzones anniversary which would be Season 2 reloaded. I've personally heard Season 3 but I know that MW2Ghost teased anniversary for a new Resurgence map. twitter.com/TheGhostOfHope… There is a possibility it's for Warzones anniversary which would be Season 2 reloaded. I've personally heard Season 3 but I know that MW2Ghost teased anniversary for a new Resurgence map. twitter.com/TheGhostOfHope…

The launch of Season Two has now been delayed to February 14 and the anniversary period falls during March. So it can be said that the new map might replace Rebirth Island during the second phase of Pacific era. An official announcement from Studio will clear things out in the coming days.

The latest Caldera map from Call of Duty Warzone gave fans a new experience after the long-running Verdansk. Even though it's only a couple of months old, the game developers have hinted at new changes with Season 2.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can expect similar changes to the new smaller map, especially after the introduction of Caldera.

Edited by Saman