Activision responds to Raven Software QA strikers after three weeks

Activision has finally responded to QA developers in the Raven Software studio after three weeks of continuous strike. The Quality Assurance (QA) devs on Raven Software started a strike in early December 2021 just before the launch of the new Warzone map, Caldera.

Multiple QA devs walked out of the studio as a sign of protest against some of their colleagues who were let go by Activision a few days ago.

ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance @ABetterABK Rather than give the entire team the full time positions they long deserved, Activision slashed Raven’s already understaffed QA department by a third. (3/5) Rather than give the entire team the full time positions they long deserved, Activision slashed Raven’s already understaffed QA department by a third. (3/5)

The strike started after Activision issued its first statement and made it clear that 20 employees were going to lose their jobs. Below is the first official statement:

"We are converting approximately 500 temporary workers to full-time employees in the coming months. Unfortunately, as part of this change, we also have notified 20 temporary workers across studios that their contracts would not be extended."

The strike started after this notice and went on beyond January 1, 2022. The protesters have already forwarded their demands and stated that all the employees on the roll be provided with full time positions, including the 20 workers who were fired in the first place.

ABK Worker's Alliance

bit.ly/31INLl8 Today, the ABK Worker's Alliance announces the initiation of its strike. We encourage our peers in the Game Industry to stand with us in creating lasting change. For those who wish to join in solidarity, please consider donating to our Strike Fund. Today, the ABK Worker's Alliance announces the initiation of its strike. We encourage our peers in the Game Industry to stand with us in creating lasting change. For those who wish to join in solidarity, please consider donating to our Strike Fund.bit.ly/31INLl8

However, allegations were reported that claimed Activision had not bothered to reply to the devs.

ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance @ABetterABK Today is the third week in which employees across the company are striking in solidarity with Raven QA in response to surprise layoffs. Having had no response from our leadership, Raven QA sent the following letter earlier today. #WeAreRaven Today is the third week in which employees across the company are striking in solidarity with Raven QA in response to surprise layoffs. Having had no response from our leadership, Raven QA sent the following letter earlier today. #WeAreRaven https://t.co/e9AjbpuiJN

Activision finally replies to protesting Warzone devs after three weeks of no communication

Since December 6, 2021, Activision officials finally responded to the demands of the Raven devs, and they do not seem to be eager to turn the situation around.

An Activision spokesperson has notified the media in an interview that both sides have communicated and issued the following statement:

"Activision is deeply committed to the wellbeing of all of our teams, including our QA workforce. Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns and explain the company’s overall investment in development resources. As previously announced, we are growing our overall investment in development and operations resources and converting nearly 500 temporary workers to full-time employees across our studios, the largest conversion in Activision’s history."

In the next part they addressed what Activision has decided will be the fate of the Raven QA employees they fired in the first place:

"For the 12 temporary workers at Raven whose agreements were not extended, we provided an extended notice period, included payment for the two-week holiday break, and will be working directly with those that need relocation assistance. Raven is full of people dedicated to improving the culture at Activision, and we look forward to partnering with employees to do that work together."

Activison has made it clear that they are not going to change their stance on the matter. This might be very disheartening for the Warzone devs after almost a month of protest. The strike, however, continues and it seems like a resolution between the two parties is far from sight.

