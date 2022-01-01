How to fix Warzone Pacific dev error 6039

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players are once again running into an error that prevents them from dropping into Caldera.

The current error that is dominating console and PC players' screens is dev error 6039. This error tells Warzone Pacific players that the "content package is no longer available."

Call of Duty games have been plagued with issues over the last couple of years, and this is just another error that Warzone Pacific players need to work around. Thankfully, there's a simple fix that requires a clean install.

How to fix dev error 6039 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Warzone Pacific players have attempted multiple fixes for dev error 6039. They've tried restarting their computer, checking the game for updates, and even removing other items from their hard drive to make space.

None of those are proven to work. There is only one surefire way to fix dev error 6039 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. This method requires you to reinstall the Battle Royale game.

Ryan Lech @lechnessmonstar Call of Duty Warzone kicks me out and gives me DEV ERROR 6039 for the past 2 days.. @Activision what did you do this game. What a joke Call of Duty Warzone kicks me out and gives me DEV ERROR 6039 for the past 2 days.. @Activision what did you do this game. What a joke

This is the fix you need to employ regardless of the device. PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players all need to uninstall Warzone Pacific completely and remove all of its files from the system.

Download and install Warzone Pacific once more, just like you did when you originally started to play the game. This should provide a fresh set of files with zero corruption and issues.

The method may seem a bit extreme, but it is currently the only known way to get past the dev error. Currently, there is no known way to fix the files other than getting rid of them and starting over.

Gonzalo Acurio @gonzalo_acurio @Activision I had a Dev error 6039 in Warzone on ps4, then I had to delete and reinstall all the game, I've played 2 days, and it is happening again! Can you give me any solution? Dont want to reinstall all again! @Activision I had a Dev error 6039 in Warzone on ps4, then I had to delete and reinstall all the game, I've played 2 days, and it is happening again! Can you give me any solution? Dont want to reinstall all again!

Fixing the problem is easy. However, the main issue players have with it is the amount of time it takes. Warzone Pacific is a pretty hefty game in terms of download size.

It may take a while, but it is 100% worth it to remove this error. Dev error 6309 stops players from playing the game at all, so doing this fix should be of top priority.

