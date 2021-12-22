"Losing my passion for Warzone day by day": NYSL Aydan on the verge of quitting Call of Duty altogether

New York Subliners star Aydan is slowly losing his patience and passion for famous Call of Duty titles like Warzone as problems for these games continue to grow.

The series has been in a terrible state for a long time, with issues of cheating, gameplay, lack of content, and many more. To make matters worse for Aydan, it seems like the competitive scene isn't doing much better either, causing problems for him and other players.

NYSL Aydan @aydan Losing my passion for Warzone & CoD day by day...



Shit sucks. Losing my passion for Warzone & CoD day by day...Shit sucks.

NYSL Aydan hints towards exit from Call of Duty Warzone and Multiplayer

Subliners star Aydan recently tweeted about the downward spiral of the popular FPS franchise that has been taking place for a few months, thanks to the rising problems the community has been facing.

Fans have long demanded significant changes from Activision and Raven Software, especially gameplay, as titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Halo Infinite have easily surpassed them. This is despite Call of Duty continuing to reign supreme with regards to popularity.

However, like Aydan, many gamers have lost their passion and motivation to play Warzone or the recently released multiplayer title in Vanguard. Aydan, the highest-earning Warzone player globally, has even contemplated quitting.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS



That or Halo. Big events.



Ur the goat, run it up @aydan Apex. Pro League qualifiers in late February. Gives ya 2 months to prep. Your brain would love it. Just gotta give it a good shot.That or Halo. Big events. @MrAdamAp & his company are bringing back that MLG experience. The game is great.Ur the goat, run it up @aydan Apex. Pro League qualifiers in late February. Gives ya 2 months to prep. Your brain would love it. Just gotta give it a good shot. That or Halo. Big events. @MrAdamAp & his company are bringing back that MLG experience. The game is great. Ur the goat, run it up

Fellow Twitch streamer Nickmercs has also asked him to move to other titles like Apex Legends and prepare for the Pro League Qualifiers, which will happen in two months.

Moreover, fans would also love to see him try out the pro scene of Halo Infinite and give MLG a hand. While these two titles are massively different from Aydan's stomping grounds in Call of Duty; Warzone, he can still probably make the switch within the next few months.

NYSL Aydan @aydan I'm embarrassed to be a CoD player right now.



It seems like everything from Challengers, CDL, and Warzone are down badly right now. I could name a million things wrong with Warzone, but what's the point...



Part of me wants to stop playing until the game is fixed, but idk. I'm embarrassed to be a CoD player right now.It seems like everything from Challengers, CDL, and Warzone are down badly right now. I could name a million things wrong with Warzone, but what's the point...Part of me wants to stop playing until the game is fixed, but idk.

Aydan embarrassed at current state of the Call of Duty series

This isn't the first time Aydan has made scathing remarks against the Activision franchise. Last week, he posted a serious rant on Twitter by pointing out that things were terrible in the pro scene of the series, including Call of Duty League, Challengers, and many more.

He stated that he was embarrassed to be a Call of Duty player and even mentioned that he might be looking to play another game if the developers don't get their act together.

With Aydan blasting the franchise twice in the last two weeks, it looks like fans might be looking at the final stretch for the popular content creator before he leaves to play another BR or FPS title.

Edited by Ravi Iyer