"I'm embarrassed to be a CoD player right now": NYSL Aydan says Call of Duty Warzone is in its worst state ever

New York Subliners star Aydan joins a long list of players and content creators disappointed with the current state of Call of Duty, especially its popular Battle Royale title, Warzone.

Activision's take on the genre has found itself in a lot of trouble over the past few months regarding issues with gameplay, hacking, glitches, and more.

Also, it seems that even with the Pacific update, the developers have yet to iron out the myriad problems faced by players on a regular basis.

NYSL Aydan @aydan I'm embarrassed to be a CoD player right now.



It seems like everything from Challengers, CDL, and Warzone are down badly right now. I could name a million things wrong with Warzone, but what's the point...



Part of me wants to stop playing until the game is fixed, but idk. I'm embarrassed to be a CoD player right now.It seems like everything from Challengers, CDL, and Warzone are down badly right now. I could name a million things wrong with Warzone, but what's the point...Part of me wants to stop playing until the game is fixed, but idk.

NYSL Aydan thinking about leaving pro Call of Duty: Warzone scene because of its shortcomings

In a recent tweet, Subliners content creator Aydan spoke about the current situation with the Call of Duty franchise. He mentioned that the series has a "million things" that íts developers need to fix urgently.

Additionally, he stated that due to these problems, competitive play has degraded in both multiplayer and Battle Royale titles of the franchise. That's why fans have had issues with tournaments like the Call of Duty League, Warzone Challengers and many more. It also seems that despite being the game's highest earner, Aydan is thinking about leaving the Battle Royale title altogether to play something else.

While it is a decision he is still mulling over, he almost gave fans of the franchise a massive scare with another tweet.

NYSL Aydan @aydan



Thank you to Actvision for the opportunity and to all of my fans who supported me during my Warzone career.



I will be making a return to Fortnite! 👍 Warzone Pacific News @BattleRoyaleCoD



RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is now active in North America! 🚨 BREAKING 🚨RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is now active in North America! #Warzone 🚨 BREAKING 🚨RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is now active in North America! #Warzone https://t.co/SeV12JzbzY With this being said, I am officially retiring from Warzone and retiring as the #1 earner.Thank you to Actvision for the opportunity and to all of my fans who supported me during my Warzone career.I will be making a return to Fortnite! 👍 twitter.com/BattleRoyaleCo… With this being said, I am officially retiring from Warzone and retiring as the #1 earner.Thank you to Actvision for the opportunity and to all of my fans who supported me during my Warzone career.I will be making a return to Fortnite! 👍 twitter.com/BattleRoyaleCo…

Aydan jokes about retiring from Warzone after Ricochet Anti-Cheat update for North American players

Aydan almost broke some of his fans' hearts when he joked about retiring from Call of Duty: Warzone and returning to Fortnite after the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat became active for North American players.

Fans have had concerns about the kernel-level anti-cheat solution from Activision as the company tries to fix the rampant cheating problems the game has been suffering from. This includes Aydan, who's been banned multiple times from the game and might face more suspensions in the future as well.

NYSL Aydan @aydan (The last tweet was a joke, but this one was not)



I plan on running some FN tournies here and there. (The last tweet was a joke, but this one was not)I plan on running some FN tournies here and there.

However, fans can heave a sigh of relief, because he later clarified that he has no immediate plans to leave. Still, considering how other games of the genre, such as Fortnite, have performed over the past few years compared to Warzone, Aydan might be looking for a way out before long.

