When does Ranked Play arrive in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Ranked Play will be one of the most popular playlists when it comes to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

With aspiring professional players and skill-based matchmaking engrossing online multiplayer, Call of Duty: Vanguard needs to find a way to make Ranked Play more fun and inviting than its casual modes.

Thankfully, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games have stated that a new Ranked Play support level will arrive in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The catch is that it doesn't come until 2022.

Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Vanguard

It is no surprise that Ranked Play won't be in Call of Duty: Vanguard at launch. Look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as an example. League Play did not get put into the game until February.

If that is any indication, Ranked Play for Call of Duty: Vanguard should be expected around that same time. February of 2022 seems like a good bet for Ranked Play to arrive.

It seems like it will be worth the wait if that is the case, however. Treyarch has mentioned this will be a brand new style of Ranked Play with more details to come in the future.

Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are working with the COD League to bring this new type of Ranked Play to this year's Call of Duty title. This includes multiple modes, divisions, ratings, and rewards.

This makes it seem that the Ranked Play system in Call of Duty: Vanguard will be one of the more ambitious efforts seen throughout the franchise in an in-game ranking system.

The fact that there is no specific release date aside from 2022 gives the developers plenty of time to ensure everything is perfect. They can hold off on providing a Ranked Play launch date to get everything right.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be one of the more content-filled games in recent memory, and adding a Ranked Play that works the way it should from the start will be a great thing for gaming as a whole.

